ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Helios’

By (Hannah Hickman)
KJCT8
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Meet our Grand Rivers pet of the week, Helios!. Helios is a little over...

www.kjct8.com

Comments / 0

Related
westernslopenow.com

Grand Valley Horse Rescue ribbon-cutting

It’s official. The Grand Valley Horse Rescue is celebrating their new location where the goal is to rescue horses period and it’s more important than ever. Helen DeVergie, known as Memaw at the rescue center says, “Right now in the United States there is a large quantity of them being shipped across the border to Mexico being slaughtered, and with the economy the way it is almost every rescue filled up because people can’t afford to keep their horses.”
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Annual ‘Stuff the Bus’ campaign kicks off in Grand Junction

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The annual Stuff the Bus school supply donation drive began on Wednesday, July 6 at Mesa Mall. Anyone with an excess of new school supplies or the urge to help local schoolchildren can drop donated supplies inside the white activity bus parked in the middle of Mesa Mall in Clock Court before the drive ends.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
99.9 KEKB

A Former Colorado Mining Town is Now an Artsy Glamping Getaway

A former mining town in Montrose County has been transformed into an art-focused retreat, attracting more visitors and talented artists to the rural, southwestern Colorado community. The British Columbian mining company, Vanadium Corporation, initially established the rural area in 1942, to house engineers working at a nearby uranium mill. In...
MONTROSE COUNTY, CO
KJCT8

Firefighter staffing in Grand Junction

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Many parts of the country are experiencing shortages when it comes to firefighters. In Colorado, wildfires aren’t out of the normal. This is something that Community Outreach Specialist, Ellis Thompson-Ellis, knows too well. So, in order to handle the demand, the Grand Junction Fire Department hired more firefighters and built new stations.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grand Junction, CO
Lifestyle
Local
Colorado Pets & Animals
Grand Junction, CO
Pets & Animals
City
Grand Junction, CO
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

New Entertainment Store Coming to Grand Junction Colorado’s Mall

Hastings Book and Music Store isn't coming back to Grand Junction, but this might be the next best thing. It seems like ages ago, but it was actually six years ago that Hastings vacated the property on North Avenue when its parent company filed for bankruptcy and ultimately closed its 128 book/video/music stores. If you miss Hastings, you should be pretty excited about the latest edition at Mesa Mall.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
1230 ESPN

Enjoy the 2022 Mesa County Fair in Grand Junction, Colorado

It's one of the best times of the year in Grand Junction, Colorado because we are just days away from the opening of the carnival midway and the Mesa County Fair. The midway rides open on July 9th with fair activities underway on July 12th. Tickets can be purchased online at the Mesa County Fair website. You know your favorite radio station will have tickets for you to win on our mobile app, right? Woohoo!
MESA COUNTY, CO
KJCT8

The heat remains on with some slight changes

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - We continue to remain under dry conditions across the Western Slope. From yesterday to today, temperatures have crept into the triple digits in the Grand Valley. Unfortunately, this hot trend is just going to continue. Across the Western Slope, temperatures in other locations like Delta have also moved into the triple digits for today. Why temperatures have remained hot today, the big concern is the drought and some possibility of wildfires. Any relief we can get from these temperatures will happen during the overnight hours when skies remain mostly clear and allow most of the surface heating to escape back into the atmosphere. Tonight, temperatures will fall into the upper 60s in the Grand Valley and down south in Delta and Montrose; temperatures will be in the mid to lower 60s.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog Rescue Adoption#Grand Rivers Pet
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Beautiful Western Colorado Campground Offers Free Summer Camping

It's hard to believe the Hidden Valley Campground in western Colorado won't cost you a single penny. Imagine camping out in the mountains under the western Colorado sky next to a flowing creek. You're 47 minutes from the nearest town -and this four-site camping spot doesn't cost a thing. Hidden Valley Campground is truly a great spot when you want to get away from it all - but you don't want to go far. It's less than four hours from Grand Junction.
COLORADO STATE
KJCT8

Persistent dry conditions and hot temperatures

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - One of the main stories is in the heat, and unfortunately, if we think this weekend will bring some relief, unfortunately, no. Triple digits will return here in the Grand Valley, conditions will remain dry, and we will already continue to experience drought conditions. While...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
KJCT8

Power knocked out in Grand Junction

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The thunderstorm that just rolled across Grand Junction knocked out power to at least 5,000 people. Xcel Energy reports ten separate outages. The largest is in the Clifton with roughly 3,800 customers in the dark. Xcel reports crews are working on the outages and expects...
westernslopenow.com

Mesa County Commissioners objection to CPW affidavit

It’s been nearly a month since the last major shooting competition at the Cameo Shooting and Education Complex. General Manager of the complex, Walt Proulx said to KREX in an interview in 2018 when the complex first broke ground, “I envision this becoming the preeminent shooting and education complex in the world.”
MESA COUNTY, CO
KJCT8

Cost to Mesa County for scandal surrounding Tina Peters is at 1.3M and rising

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (The Daily Sentinel) - One million, two hundred sixty-thousand, five hundred fifteen dollars, and 92 cents — and counting. That’s the cost in taxpayer money to Mesa County, to date at least, for the issues surrounding Clerk Tina Peters in her so-far failed attempts to show election fraud in the 2020 presidential and 2021 city elections.
MESA COUNTY, CO
OutThere Colorado

[VIDEO] Fast-moving flash flood caught on camera in Colorado

A video, shared to Twitter by KKCO 11 News, shows the moment a flash flood ripped alongside a road near Lunch Loops in Grand Junction. "A flash flood is defined as a rapid rise in water levels, along rivers, creeks, normally dry washes, arroyos, or even normally dry land areas. Flash floods generally occur within 6 hours of the rainfall or other event that causes them. They frequently happen with little advance notice," the National Weather Service (NWS) records show.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy