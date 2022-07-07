BSO Detectives Searching for Missing 16-year-old from Tamarac

BSO DETECTIVES ARE SEARCHING FOR A MISSING Florida Sheriff

The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help to locate a 16-year-old girl missing from Tamarac.

According to detectives, Akila Young was last seen Wednesday, July 6, at around 4:00 a.m. in the area of 7760 N.W. and 78th Avenue in Tamarac.

Young is about 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs around 201 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a pink shirt and pants.

According to her family, Young suffers from several mental disorders that require medication.

Anyone with information on Young’s whereabouts should contact BSO Detective Leonard Charla at 954-321-4274 or the BSO non-emergency number 954-764- HELP(4357).