ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tamarac, FL

BSO Detectives Searching for Missing 16-year-old from Tamarac

SCDNReports
SCDNReports
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Rw4Vc_0gXTN5sQ00
BSO DETECTIVES ARE SEARCHING FOR A MISSINGFlorida Sheriff

The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help to locate a 16-year-old girl missing from Tamarac.

According to detectives, Akila Young was last seen Wednesday, July 6, at around 4:00 a.m. in the area of 7760 N.W. and 78th Avenue in Tamarac. 

Young is about 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs around 201 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a pink shirt and pants.

According to her family, Young suffers from several mental disorders that require medication.

Anyone with information on Young’s whereabouts should contact BSO Detective Leonard Charla at 954-321-4274 or the BSO non-emergency number 954-764- HELP(4357).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSVN-TV

Police search for missing 50-year-old man in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami-Dade Police Department’s Special Victims Unit is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 50-year-old man. According to officials, Perretta Young was last seen at Jackson Behavioral Health Center at 1695 NW Ninth Avenue, in Miami, Thursday. Young was wearing a blue shirt...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

3-year-old left home alone in Lauderdale Lakes, BSO says

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – Deputies are investigating after a three-year-old was left home alone in Lauderdale Lakes Saturday afternoon, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. BSO spokesperson Gerdy St. Louis said just before 3:45 p.m., 911 operators received a call about a child located home alone in the...
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tamarac, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Tamarac, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#Mental Disorder#The Broward Sheriff#N W
Talk Media

Coral Springs Crime Update: 41K Residential Burglary

This is a summary of crimes occurring between June 29 – July 5, 2022, provided by the Coral Springs Police Department. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty, and the names of those who were not arrested have been redacted. CSPD redacts most addresses. Burglary Conveyance. A person was...
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
WSVN-TV

Authorities investigate suspicious item found in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials are checking out a suspicious item found on the shores of Pompano Beach. 7Skyforce captured images of a device or canister of unknown origin surrounded by three cones near a lifeguard station, leading to a Broward Sheriff’s Office investigation. This happened on the...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Serial rape suspect, accused of attacking women in ’90s, is extradited to Broward

A faculty member at Northern Caribbean University in Jamaica has been extradited to Broward County Jail after being arrested in a string of rape cases that date to the late 1990s in Margate and Tamarac, officials said. Russell McLean, who was arrested in May and extradited Thursday, is suspected of carrying out the attacks between June of 1996 and November of 1997, according to Margate police. ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Car lit on fire with deputy inside

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Things were heating up after a Broward Sheriff's Office deputy's patrol car caught on fire on the early morning of July 3. As the deputy was parked in his marked car off of West Hillsboro Boulevard, he noticed thick clouds of smoke coming from the car's rear passengers side.
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSVN-TV

All clear given after suspicious item found in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - An all clear was given after officials checked out a suspicious item found on the shores of Pompano Beach. 7Skyforce captured images of a device or canister of unknown origin surrounded by three cones near a lifeguard station, leading to a Broward Sheriff’s Office investigation.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
Click10.com

1 person shot in Hollywood in possible case of road rage, police say

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Hollywood Police are investigating a possible case of road rage. According to police, officers were called to the 2100 block of Sheridan Street just after 12:30 p.m. Friday. Sky 10 was over the scene where video captured a car riddled with bullets in the parking lot...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
CBS Miami

54-year-old man accused of filming himself shooting at Coral Springs hospital arrested

MIAMI – The suspect wanted for shooting at a Coral Springs hospital has been arrested.Sami Qureshi, 54, is being charged with one count of shooting into an occupied building and one count of introduction or removal of certain articles.According to Coral Springs PD, it all started on July 2 at 11:55 a.m. when four bullets were fired into the fourth-floor glass window of Broward Health Coral Springs.Detectives, with the help of Broward Health Coral Springs staff, used surveillance video to identify Qureshi.During their investigation, detectives said they then came across social media videos posted by Qureshi, which showed him shooting at different buildings throughout Broward County. In one of the videos, Coral Springs PD said, Qureshi was seen shooting at the hospital from his vehicle.Qureshi was actually arrested by the Sunrise Police Department on unrelated charges on July 5. Coral Springs detectives interviewed Qureshi at the Broward County Jail, where he allegedly confessed to shooting at the hospital.Coral Springs PD said additional charges are pending as the investigation continues.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
SCDNReports

SCDNReports

Portsmouth, OH
165K+
Followers
6K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to SCDN. We’re an independent news organization. Our coverage includes breaking news and events as they unfold. Our National Desk works with agencies all over the country to bring timely updates on stories that really matter. Report without Bias. tell the Truth without Compromise. That's how we've done it for years. That's how we will continue to operate.

Comments / 0

Community Policy