Authorities have provided a timeline of the deaths of a family-of-five in the Twin Cities on Friday and Saturday. The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday said that the suicide of Yee Lee, 27, of Maplewood, on Friday sparked a chain of events that led to his wife Molly Cheng, 23, killing their three young children and herself in Vadnais Lake on Saturday.

MAPLEWOOD, MN ・ 4 DAYS AGO