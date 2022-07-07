ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Extra! Read all about it! 'Newsies' opens Friday at The Muni in Springfield

By Janet Seitz
The State Journal-Register
 3 days ago
Harkening back to the days of “read all about it!,” newsboys of the late 1800s, also called "newsies," did their best to sell newspapers.

Springfield’s The Muni will perform Disney’s “Newsies: The Broadway Musical” for two weekends at the group’s outdoor theater. Based on the 1992 motion picture and inspired by a true story, the show follows the Newsboys' Strike of 1899.

Andrew Maynerich and Morgan Kaplan, who have directed several shows in the area, co-direct this production. “I have been a loyal ‘Newsies’ fan since I was a kid,” said Kaplan. I used to go to sleepovers at a classmate's house and the morning after the sleepover, we would have breakfast and watch the ‘Newsies’ movie from the 1990s, which was a total box office flop. But it had a huge cult following.”

“’Newsies’ is a high-energy musical about a group of rag-tag kids who band together to face injustice,” said Shaw Riggs, who plays the role of Jack Kelly, a charismatic newsboy and leader of a band of teenaged newsies. “This musical’s message of standing up for what you believe has never been so important as it is today.”

“It's a show about scrappy, determined young people who recognize that they deserve more, that they deserve better, and they are willing to put everything on the line to make sure that their voice is heard,” Kaplan added. “The show is action packed. There is a ton of dance — the heaviest dance show that we have ever worked on. The songs are very upbeat and definite toe-tappers.” A few historical figures are woven into the musical who play a pivotal role in the show, as they did with the real-life events, including Joseph Pulitzer (played by Rich Beans) and Theodore Roosevelt (played by Dennis O'Brien). “I think the historical aspect is really fascinating.”

Kaplan said among the challenges of producing the show was “the sheer volume of movement required in addition to all of the scene work. There are so many additional facets to this production that really set it over the top. There are dance numbers with newspapers, spoons, brooms. Everything is used in some way. The Newsies dance with their newsie bags and hats.”

“For me,” said Riggs, “the most challenging part of preparing for the role of Jack Kelly has been to make the character my own. If anybody knows ‘Newsies,’ they’ve probably seen the Broadway recording on Disney+ with Jeremy Jordan giving an incredible performance as Jack. So, while Jordan’s choices for Jack are absolutely incredible, it’s very important for me to portray Jack in a way that is unique, so that the audience is viewing an original performance, despite the popularity for this musical.

“The hands-down most enjoyable part of being in this production,” Riggs continued, “has been meeting all of the people involved. Not only is every single person in the cast incredibly talented, but they have been so kind and welcoming as well. I couldn’t be more grateful for such an amazing cast and staff.”

Kaplan added, “This kicks off like a juggernaut and just launches full-speed ahead from the get-go and it truly doesn't stop until the final bow. Even the bows and curtain call have a fun twist to them. It's a show that will absolutely have you walking to your car singing the songs, and you will probably still be singing them the next day.”

'Newsies'

When: 8:30 p.m. July 8-10 and 13-17

Where: The Muni, 815 East Lake Shore Drive, Springfield

Tickets: Reserved Tickets: $20, General Admission (Lawn Seating): Adults $13,

Seniors/Military/Students $10 (only at Box Office with ID), Children (6-12) $10, Children ages five and younger – Free

http://www.themuni.org/buy-tickets or at Muni Box office available 90 minutes prior to show.

Visit http://www.themuni.org

