The weather has been hot, with the heat index climbing above 100 degrees. But that is no excuse to take a dip in the swimming pool of a stranger without permission. That is what happened on July 7 at a residence on Old Mill Court off Ga. Highway 54 near Fayetteville, where 50-year-old Morrow resident William R. Grimes was charged with criminal trespass, according to Sheriff Barry Babb.

FAYETTEVILLE, GA ・ 17 HOURS AGO