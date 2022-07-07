ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx stabbing victim flees in car, crashes and dies of wounds

By Aaron Feis, Anthony DiLorenzo
 3 days ago
BAYCHESTER, the Bronx (PIX11) — A 30-year-old man was stabbed on a Baychester street late Wednesday then tried to drive off, only to crash a short distance away and succumb to his injuries, police said.

The violent sequence of events began just before 11:40 p.m. near Schorr Place and Eastchester Road when the victim, whose name has not yet been released, was stabbed in an argument with another man, according to authorities.

The victim then got behind the wheel of a white Honda Accord and drove off, but crashed into a telephone pole on East Gun Hill Road near Knapp Street, about a quarter-mile away, officials said.

After finding the man with multiple stab wounds across his body, first responders pronounced him dead at the scene. The car had Taxi & Limousine Commission license plates, though it was not immediately clear whether the victim was a professional driver.

A knife was recovered at the scene of the initial stabbing, but no arrests had been made as of early Thursday, and a detailed description of the suspect was not available.

The incident was just one of three in which a man was killed inside a car in New York City on Wednesday night.

Around 10:55 p.m., a gun-toting bicyclist fired into a Jeep stopped at a red light in Crown Heights, Brooklyn, killing a 37-year-old man in the front passenger seat, police said.

About 40 minutes later, police responding to a 911 call in Jamaica, Queens found a 32-year-old man shot in the neck and chest in the back seat of a parked car, authorities said. That man was pronounced dead at an area hospital. A second man later walked into that hospital with gunshot wounds he said he sustained at the scene of the Jamaica shooting, authorities said. Police described his condition as stable.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

