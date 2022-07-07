Tuscarora beach closed

Numerous UFOs are showing up at every Cranberry Quilt Guild meeting, and they are beautiful! Guild members were challenged by President Deb Kessel to list their “UFO,” or unfinished quilt projects. Each month a number off the list is selected and members are encouraged to “finish” that object; be it a quilt, wall hanging or table set. The challenge is being very well-received and members are anxious to display these items at the upcoming quilt show.

WEATHERLY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO