Tuscarora beach closed

Divers and search teams spent their second day Saturday in Lake Hauto looking for a Panther Valley man in his early 20s who reportedly jumped into the waters from a boat and became distressed. The call came around 5 p.m. Friday. Dive teams from Lehighton and Ryan Township were on...
Changes to visitor operations at Mauch Chunk Lake is a possible future discussion after a teenager drowned on Monday. On Thursday, Commissioner Chris Lukasevich said that through the COVID pandemic, the county was able to look at mitigation to create a safe, quality recreational space for county residents. As visitors...
Nationstar Mortgage LLC to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Washington, D.C., property at 16 Tamaqua St., $1. Danette E. Kusek to Ignatius Francois, 121 Rear Short St., Beaver Meadows, property at 121 Rear Short St., $114,500. Franklin Township. Gabriel Oprea to Sarah A. Sullivan, 455 Watson Park Blvd., Lehighton,...
Blessings, Zion Lutheran’s thrift ministry, is hosting a one-day summer sale today until 5 p.m. The sale features gently used summer clothing items along with general household items, books and toys. A limited takeout kitchen menu is available. Major credit cards and cash are accepted. (No checks.) Masks are optional.
Miss Nan R. Jenkins of Nesquehoning, who has been helping the sick and elderly in that community since most folks can remember, was honored by the Nesquehoning American Legion Post last night during a banquet at the recreation center. A retired Carbon County educator and school administrator, she received the...
The Panther Valley Golden Agers will hold a bus trip to Mount Airy Casino on Aug. 2. Tickets must be paid for by July 11. The group meets the second and fourth Monday at St. Ann Senior Apartments, Lansford, at 1 p.m. Anyone 55 and older is invited to attend.
Municipalities are shelling out considerably more money than in prior years to get paving projects done this summer. Jim Thorpe Borough, during a workshop Thursday night, said it will have to cross three streets off its list of 2022 planned projects in order to stay close to budget. “We budgeted...
A year after three local municipalities received a combined $300,000 in state funding to address blighted properties, one of Jim Thorpe’s biggest eyesores remains standing. The borough has long acknowledged the need to knock down 204 Center Ave., which former councilman Jay Miller once called “a dog’s breakfast.”
Emergency crews are on the scene of a reported drowning on the third beach at Lake Hauto in Schuylkill County. It was reported around 5 p.m. that a male went underwater. On scene are crews from Rush Township and the Lehighton and Ryan Township’s dive teams.
Schuylkill County Coroner Dr. David Moylan III has identified the 17-year-old boy who drowned at Mauch Chunk Lake Park on Monday. Moylan said the victim is Jose Atenco Augustine, of Mexico, and that a post-mortem CT scan was conducted Monday night, with the results indicating accidental drowning. He said the...
In other matters at a work session meeting Wednesday, Schuylkill County Commissioners:. • Agreed to advertise the sale of mineral/coal reserves beneath parcel at 2380 Sherman’s Mountain Road, Tremont. The parcel is owned by Commonwealth Environmental Systems, Hegins. • Approved an addendum for a Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and...
A proposal to give two parking permits each to West Broadway businesses without off-street parking stirred intense debate during Thursday night’s Jim Thorpe Borough Council workshop. Council declined to say Thursday if it would put the proposal up for a vote next week when it convenes again, but West...
Carbon County Commissioners sent their condolences to the family of the teen who drowned in Mauch Chunk Lake on the Fourth of July, and added that while the investigation is still ongoing, everything was done by staff that could have been done. On Thursday, the board discussed the incident that...
Numerous UFOs are showing up at every Cranberry Quilt Guild meeting, and they are beautiful! Guild members were challenged by President Deb Kessel to list their “UFO,” or unfinished quilt projects. Each month a number off the list is selected and members are encouraged to “finish” that object; be it a quilt, wall hanging or table set. The challenge is being very well-received and members are anxious to display these items at the upcoming quilt show.
The Carbon County 4-H Livestock Club will have a meeting on Wednesday at the Big Creek Grange. The meeting will start at 7 p.m. Meeting information is subject to change due to COVID-19. Administered through Penn State Extension, 4-H is a community of more than 6 million young people across...
A freight train rumbles past as the group Hatter makes its debut Thursday evening at the Tamaqua Area Chamber of Commerce Summer Concert Series staged in front of the depot. The popular concerts feature a wide range of entertainment for the family with advantages of no admission fees or parking costs. Hatter performed a variety of pop, rock and dance hits from the 1950s to 2000s, sponsored by Mauch Chunk Trust Company. DONALD R. SERFASS/SPECIAL TO THE TIMES NEWS.
An Albrightsville man was placed in Carbon County’s Accelerated Rehabilitation Disposition probation program for first-time offenders on Tuesday over the objections of the victim. Barry G. Morales, 65, appeared before Judge Joseph J. Matika for placement in the special program but before ruling on the recommendation of the district...
Hope of Christ Presbyterian Church in Summit Hill is providing lunches for students throughout the summer. The church is also seeking volunteers and donations to help support the program. The summer lunch bag program takes place Mondays, 11 a.m.-noon at the church. Families can receive five lunches per child, ready...
SS. Peter and Paul parish, 260 N. Third St., Lehighton, announces the following:. The Holy Sacrifice of the Mass is offered on the Lord’s Day at SS. Peter and Paul Parish by Father Christopher M. Zelonis, assisted by Deacon Joseph C. Wilhelm Jr., on Saturdays at 4 p.m. and Sundays at 7:45 a.m. and 10 a.m. Daily Masses are on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays at 8 a.m. We welcome you, or welcome you back, to worship the Lord at our parish.
In exactly four months, Pennsylvanians will go to the polls to elect a new governor. Carbon County residents will also elect a new representative in Congress, after being moved to a new district during redistricting. The Democrats vying for both seats visited Carbon County on Thursday as their campaigns for...
Comments / 0