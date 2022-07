A cool and wet spring slowed down the planting season for farmers this year and it has crops a little behind where they should be. According to the latest Iowa Crop Progress and Condition Report corn has begun silking at two-percent which is three days behind last year and four days behind the five year average while thirteen-percent of soybeans are blooming which is nine days behind last year and four days behind the five year average.

DALLAS COUNTY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO