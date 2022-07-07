ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson, IA

Vive Chiropractic Hosting Free Event on Emotional Teen Responses

By Coltrane Carlson
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA special program is taking place tomorrow in Jefferson to better understand some of the emotional responses that teens have been going through. Dr. Leah Renwanz of Vive Chiropractic is hosting a...

raccoonvalleyradio.com

Stuart Police Department Discusses Successful Summer Youth Programs

The Stuart Police Department wrapped up their summer youth programs and they were described as a success. Sergeant Katie Guisinger says that they had an average of 48 kids each of the four programs in the month of June that were held at the Stuart American Legion, Springbrook State Park along with the Blank Park Zoo. She says the goal of these programs was to connect with the community.
STUART, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Free Health Screening For Guthrie And Audubon Counties

The Guthrie and Audubon County Public Health Services are teaming up with New Opportunities and Medicap Pharmacy to offer free health screenings. The health screenings will allow nurses to check a patient’s blood pressure, provide routine vaccinations at no cost and run a blood glucose screening. Those looking to participate need to bring their health insurance card for the pharmacy staff.
AUDUBON, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Importance Of COVID-19 Vaccines For Children

With the guidance coming out from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Food and Drug Administration for vaccines for the youngest population, it’s important to get children to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Dallas County Health Department Public Information Officer Ann Cochran says there is no data yet...
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
WHO 13

Sensory-friendly morning coming to the Iowa State Fair

DES MOINES – The Iowa State Fair is holding a sensory-friendly morning during its 2022 run. The special morning on Wednesday, August 17th is presented by ChildServe and will provide children and adults with autism or sensory processing disorders a quieter environment with the accommodations they need to enjoy the state fair. Mindy Williamson, the […]
IOWA STATE
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Jefferson Kiwanis to Host 2nd Annual Story Stroll During Greene County Fair

One non-profit organization in Jefferson invites young kids to a special event taking place during the Greene County Fair. The Jefferson Kiwanis Club is hosting the 2nd Annual Story Stroll from 9-10am Saturday, July 16th near the Milwaukee Depot by the Greene County Fairgrounds. Board member Karen Shannon says kids from 4-7 years old will have two books read to them about different community heroes. She points out there will be several stations on the route, starting at the Freedom Rock, along with Raccoon River Valley Trail and ending at the picnic area by the Depot, with Greene County’s own community heroes and Kiwanisians reading different parts of the books.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Greene County Supervisors To Consider Disabled Veteran Credit

The Greene County Board of Supervisors will consider approving a disabled veteran credit at their regular meeting Monday. Also, the Board will consider approving an additional carillon concert on July 13th from 5:15-5:30 p.m., the sheriff’s office quarterly report of fees, a transfer of funds for a Midland Power Cooperative installment payment and discuss the potential for a new NH3 location and hold a solar ordinance contents work session/discussion.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Perry Elks River Float Cleanup

The Perry Elks Lodge #407 will be conducting a river float later this month that will aim to help clean up the environment. The Lodge announced that beginning at 10 a.m. on July 16th those interested should meet at the Perry Boat Ramp with a departure time of 10:30 a.m. and they will float the river to the P58 bridge where a trailer will be available to transport people back to town.
PERRY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Ribbon Cutting for the New Location of The Stitch in Jefferson

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Friday for a Jeffferson business. The Stitch recently moved from its previous location on Lincoln Way, next to the Greene County Historical Museum, to the former Pizza Ranch location on North Wilson Avenue. The Jefferson Matters Ambassadors gathered for the official ribbon cutting, signifying the business is completely moved in and settled in its new spot.
JEFFERSON, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

New Initiative Seeking Additional Funds for Greene County 4-H’ers

A new initiative has already been deemed a success, but one group is looking to add even more funding to support local 4-H’ers. A group of Home State Bank employees started the “Friends of the Fair” program that collects donations to give to each Greene County 4-H’er at the Junior Premium Auction that is held on the final day of the county fair. Co-organizer Ashley Johnston talks about the new program and had no concern about reaching and surpassing their $5,000 goal.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Marian Gail Gustoff, 88, of Jefferson

A private family graveside service for Marian Gail Gustoff, age 88, of Jefferson, will be held at the Scranton Township Cemetery near Scranton. Marian is survived by her children and their families: son, Carter “Gene” Fetters of Jefferson; daughter, Kathie Fetters of Jefferson; daughter, Cheryl Johns (Mark) of Jefferson; daughter, Dorsey Taylor (Gordon) of Woodward; daughter; son, Larry Gustoff Jr. (Teresa) of Jefferson; daughter, Johnna Gustoff of Jefferson; and daughter, Betty Ridout (Kevin) of Norwalk; 20 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren and great great-grandchildren; and other extended family members.
JEFFERSON, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Meet the 2022 Greene County Fair Queen Candidates

With the Greene County Fair coming up, the queen contest has a new slate of ladies vying for the crown. Hannah Curtis is a Greene County High School graduate and is currently a sophomore at Simpson College, where she is double majoring in English and history. While in high school she was active in 4-H, National Honor Society, Student Council, Interact Club, band, choir, cross country and track. At Simpson College, Curtis is the director of administration for the Delta, Delta, Delta sorority and plans to do an undergraduate assistantship at Smith Chapel. Hannah is the daughter of Kent and Danille Curtis.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Still Time to Sign Up for Jefferson City-Wide Garage Sale

Next weekend in Jefferson people can find some good deals on a variety of items as it will be the city-wide garage sale. Jefferson Matters: A Main Street and Chamber Community is hosting the two-day event on July 15th and 16th. Promotions Team Co-Chair Bonnie Silbaugh tells Raccoon Valley Radio this idea was inspired by this weekend’s Sidewalk Sale retail promotion where the city-wide garage sale would also get people to shop locally.
JEFFERSON, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Perry School Board To Consider Fund Transfer

The Perry School Board will consider approving a fund transfer at their regular meeting Monday. Also, the Board will consider approving the 2022/23 stipends and memorandum of understanding for administrative assistants, an architect for the Perry Elementary kitchen remodel and a cell phone/smartwatch policy for 2022/23. Then the Board will...
PERRY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Dallas County Board Of Supervisors To Consider Field Of Dreams Filming Request

The Dallas County Board of Supervisors will consider approving an NBC/Universal Field of Dreams filming request at their regular meeting Tuesday. Also, the Board will consider approving a Cott Systems book scanning project, discuss and potentially take action on a ceiling hanging display information, hear a secondary roads update and hold a public hearing on the final plat for Walnut Hills plat 2.
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

ADM School Board To Consider 2022/23 Food Service Pricing

The Adel-DeSoto-Minburn School Board will consider approving the 2022-23 food service pricing at their regular meeting Monday. Also, the Board will consider approving the facility use guidelines for 2022/23 and then the Board will enter into a closed session to discuss an employment matter. The Board will also hear administrative reports.
ADEL, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa teen charged with stabbing another teen after fight in a city park

FORT DODGE, Iowa — The Fort Dodge Police Department is investigating a stabbing involving two minors. Police were called to a possible fight in the 400 block of North 17th Street near Reynolds Park Thursday around 6:05 p.m. The caller told police said someone had been stabbed and several other people were chasing someone.
FORT DODGE, IA
WHO 13

After some delays Iowa sweet corn is finally here

GRIMES, Iowa — For many Iowans it’s not officially summer until sweet corn is on your plate. One of Iowa’s most popular sweet corn stands satisfied cravings with their first sales of the season on Saturday. Kelly Roach plans an annual family dinner and was among the sweet corns fans ready for sales on day […]
GRIMES, IA

