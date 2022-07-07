Vive Chiropractic Hosting Free Event on Emotional Teen Responses

A private family graveside service for Marian Gail Gustoff, age 88, of Jefferson, will be held at the Scranton Township Cemetery near Scranton. Marian is survived by her children and their families: son, Carter “Gene” Fetters of Jefferson; daughter, Kathie Fetters of Jefferson; daughter, Cheryl Johns (Mark) of Jefferson; daughter, Dorsey Taylor (Gordon) of Woodward; daughter; son, Larry Gustoff Jr. (Teresa) of Jefferson; daughter, Johnna Gustoff of Jefferson; and daughter, Betty Ridout (Kevin) of Norwalk; 20 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren and great great-grandchildren; and other extended family members.
