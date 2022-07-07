Storm Team 11: Storm risk continues Thursday afternoon through this evening

Summer officially begins on Tuesday, and it could be a stormy start to the new season for millions of people across part of the central and eastern U.S. The northern Plains has been no stranger to thunderstorms as of late with multiple rounds of severe weather rumbling across the region. AccuWeather forecasters say that more of the same is in the cards for the first half of the week, in no small part due to the ongoing heat wave across the middle of the country. While storms are unlikely to be as widespread as some of the severe weather events earlier in the spring, a broad portion of the country may feel impacts through midweek.

