ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Storm Team 11: Storm risk continues Thursday afternoon through this evening

By Jeremy Eisenzopf
wjhl.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScattered showers and storms are back today along with a risk for storms. Expect additional storm clusters to develop and move through the region anytime this...

www.wjhl.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS New York

Yellow Alert issued Sunday due to potentially severe storms

Sunday looks to be the more active day of the weekend. Waves of showers and thunderstorms will be prevalent across the region. Some of the storms may be severe, especially south and west of the city.The greatest hazards with the storms will be gusty winds and heavy rain. Localized flooding is possible. It will also be noticeably more humid, with a high of 74. The shower and storm activity could linger through the overnight hours of Sunday as we see a low of 66.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain
1390 Granite City Sports

Strong Storms Possible this Weekend

UNDATED -- Thunderstorms are expected this weekend and some could be severe. Saturday night could see some storms in west central Minnesota. Sunday will be the main day though with more widespread thunderstorms possible. The main threats will be high winds, large hail, and heavy rainfall.
ENVIRONMENT
GreenMatters

Tropical Storm Bonnie May Be the First Hurricane of Summer 2022

Tropical storms are no laughing matter, especially if you live along the water. In addition to high winds, they can bring torrential rain, and even flash foods. And since hurricane season started earlier this month, coastal U.S. residents in particular are nervous about summer 2022's Tropical Storm Bonnie. After making...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
AccuWeather

Severe storm, flash flood risk to cover 2,000-mile stretch of US

The risk of violent thunderstorms continued Wednesday along a 2,000-mile-long zone from portions of Montana to the Carolinas, with flash flood warnings issued in locations where heavy downpours could unfold over potentially days, AccuWeather meteorologists warn. "Storms will continue to fire and turn severe along the northern and eastern rim...
MONTANA STATE
natureworldnews.com

Deadly Derecho Possible in the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic Regions: Damaging Winds Expected

Damaging winds from a potential derecho or inland hurricane is threatening the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic overnight from Monday to Tuesday, June 13 to June 14, AccuWeather meteorologists warned. The lethal weather phenomenon is possible when fast-moving thunderstorms with hurricane-like winds merge, causing widespread destruction and disruption. AccuWeather forecasters projected that...
WISCONSIN STATE
WWL-AMFM

A few storms for Friday and Saturday

Classic summer weather Friday and Saturday. It'll be hot and humid with a few downpours around mainly during the afternoon. High temperatures will range from 92-94 Friday and Saturday with heat index values approaching 108. Any downpours that develop will produce heavy rain, a lot of lightning. A few of the stronger storms could produce strong winds, especially on Saturday.
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

High heat to fuel thunderstorms from Plains to Northeast

Summer officially begins on Tuesday, and it could be a stormy start to the new season for millions of people across part of the central and eastern U.S. The northern Plains has been no stranger to thunderstorms as of late with multiple rounds of severe weather rumbling across the region. AccuWeather forecasters say that more of the same is in the cards for the first half of the week, in no small part due to the ongoing heat wave across the middle of the country. While storms are unlikely to be as widespread as some of the severe weather events earlier in the spring, a broad portion of the country may feel impacts through midweek.
ENVIRONMENT
102.5 The Bone

Extreme wind storms: What is a derecho?

Many people may have never heard of a derecho. A derecho (pronounced similar to “deh-REY-cho”) is a widespread, long-lived wind storm that is associated with a band of rapidly moving showers or thunderstorms, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. What is a derecho?. There are multiple...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy