Austintown, OH

Kids COVID vaccine clinic in Austintown

By Jonathan Renforth
WKBN
 3 days ago
Anaiya Layland, 12, receives her first Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination as her mother, Ashlesha Patel, observes at the Cook County Public Health Department, Thursday,…

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- Mahoning County Public Health will host a vaccine clinic Thursday for kids between 6 months and 4 years old.

It will be held from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. at their office on Westchester Drive in Austintown.

You do need an appointment. You can make one by calling the health department at 330-270-2855.

A parent or legal guardian must be present with the child during their scheduled appointment.

