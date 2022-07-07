ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklinville, NJ

Pedestrian struck and killed in Franklinville, New Jersey

By 6abc Digital Staff
 3 days ago
The victim, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

FRANKLINVILLE, New Jersey (WPVI) -- New Jersey State Police are investigating a deadly crash in Gloucester County involving a pedestrian.

It happened just after 1 a.m. Thursday along the northbound lanes of Route 55 in Franklinville.

Police say the driver of the striking vehicle remained at the scene.

The driver was being questioned by investigators.

