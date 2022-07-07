Looking for something to do this weekend? Baseball, reptiles and music in the Tri-State

Looking for something to do this weekend in the Tri-State? Check out our list...

Saturday

Franklin Street Bazaar

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. along West Franklin Street in Evansville. Free.

Every Saturday on the lawn of the West Branch Library, hundreds of vendors from local farmers and producers to bakers to artists and craftsmen have pop-up shops for visitors to discover local products.

Arts in Murphy Park

9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Murphy Park, 1014 Main St., New Harmony, Indiana. Free.

This event will feature 40 to 50 artists displaying and selling works. Everything from jewelry, paintings, photography, glass, sculpture, wood and pottery will be on sale.

Evansville business news: Popular bakery and cafe reopens under new ownership on Evansville's East Side

Evansville Reptile and Exotics Show

10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Vanderburgh 4-H Center, 201 E. Boonville-New Harmony Road. Tickets are $5, free for kids age 4 and under.

This family-friendly event showcases different lizards, birds, spiders, turtles and more. It's also a great place for people to stock up on feeders and supplies for pets. Food and beverages will be available to purchase from local food trucks.

'On the Roof' concert series

7 p.m. to 10 p.m., 212 Main St. in Evansville. Free.

The Arts Council's concert series will have performances from A Modest Proposal, Khamsin, and Jake the Astronaut.

Food in Evansville: What is a 'food desert'? Some 40% of Evansville residents live in one.

'A League of Their Own' night

6:35 p.m., Bosse Field, 23 Don Mattingly Way in Evansville. Tickets range from $5 to $12.

The Evansville Otters are hosting their annual "A League of Their Own" celebration with a night of family fun, baseball, specialty jerseys for auction and post-game fireworks.

Rayonna Burton-Jernigan covers diversity and culture-related topics and can be contacted at rbj@courierpress.com or (812) 454-1765.

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: Looking for something to do this weekend? Baseball, reptiles and music in the Tri-State