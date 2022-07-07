ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Looking for something to do this weekend? Baseball, reptiles and music in the Tri-State

By Rayonna Burton-Jernigan, Evansville Courier & Press
The Courier & Press
The Courier & Press
 3 days ago

Looking for something to do this weekend in the Tri-State? Check out our list...

Saturday

Franklin Street Bazaar

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. along West Franklin Street in Evansville. Free.

Every Saturday on the lawn of the West Branch Library, hundreds of vendors from local farmers and producers to bakers to artists and craftsmen have pop-up shops for visitors to discover local products.

Arts in Murphy Park

9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Murphy Park, 1014 Main St., New Harmony, Indiana. Free.

This event will feature 40 to 50 artists displaying and selling works. Everything from jewelry, paintings, photography, glass, sculpture, wood and pottery will be on sale.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28QuQq_0gXTKmev00

Evansville business news: Popular bakery and cafe reopens under new ownership on Evansville's East Side

Evansville Reptile and Exotics Show

10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Vanderburgh 4-H Center, 201 E. Boonville-New Harmony Road. Tickets are $5, free for kids age 4 and under.

This family-friendly event showcases different lizards, birds, spiders, turtles and more. It's also a great place for people to stock up on feeders and supplies for pets. Food and beverages will be available to purchase from local food trucks.

'On the Roof' concert series

7 p.m. to 10 p.m., 212 Main St. in Evansville. Free.

The Arts Council's concert series will have performances from A Modest Proposal, Khamsin, and Jake the Astronaut.

Food in Evansville: What is a 'food desert'? Some 40% of Evansville residents live in one.

'A League of Their Own' night

6:35 p.m., Bosse Field, 23 Don Mattingly Way in Evansville. Tickets range from $5 to $12.

The Evansville Otters are hosting their annual "A League of Their Own" celebration with a night of family fun, baseball, specialty jerseys for auction and post-game fireworks.

Rayonna Burton-Jernigan covers diversity and culture-related topics and can be contacted at rbj@courierpress.com or (812) 454-1765.

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: Looking for something to do this weekend? Baseball, reptiles and music in the Tri-State

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
14news.com

Evansville Rescue Mission announces new coffee shop grand opening

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Rescue Mission has announced the opening of its new coffee shop, Mission Grounds, at Washington Square Mall. According to a press release, they are set to open on Monday, July 11 at 7 a.m. Officials say the coffee shop is located adjacent to The Thrift...
EVANSVILLE, IN
duboiscountyfreepress.com

Plaid & Timber: Jasper native bringing axe throwing fun to his hometown

Kyle Rickenbaugh is bringing his passion for throwing sharp objects at wooden targets to Jasper. The Jasper-native and competitor in the World Axe Throwing League world championships is opening a second location of his Vanderburgh business, Plaid and Timber Axe Throwing Company, in the former Mehringer Plumbing building across from the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center.
JASPER, IN
witzamfm.com

Final days of the Hadi Half-Pot as jackpot grows over $126,000.

Local Sources- This weekend is the last opportunity to purchase Hadi Half-Pot tickets. The jackpot has reached over $126,000 as of 11:00 a.m. CT on Friday and we except it grow significantly over the weekend. Hadi Half-Pot ticket sales are open daily at seven convenient locations throughout the Tri-State through Sunday, July 10 from 11:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. CT. For complete details and a live feed of the half-pot amount, visit hadihalfpot.com.
EVANSVILLE, IN
owensboroliving.com

Something Old & Something New

Bringing Diners Local History and a New Twist on Old Favorites. Windy Hollow Biscuit House held a soft opening Mother’s Day weekend in Wesleyan Park Plaza, and since opening, Evelyn “Rooster” Miller said there has been a steady flow of traffic at one of Owensboro’s newest establishments.
OWENSBORO, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
Evansville, IN
Lifestyle
Evansville, IN
Government
City
Evansville, IN
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
14news.com

Jeff Lyons introduces 14 News evening anchor Breann Boswell to Tri-State

Princeton native Jackie Young set to play in WNBA All-Star Game. Evansville City Swim Meet held for first time ever at Deaconess Aquatic Center. Evansville City Swim Meet held for first time ever at Deaconess Aquatic Center. Evansville Rescue Mission announces new coffee shop grand opening. Updated: 7 hours ago.
EVANSVILLE, IN
owensboroliving.com

Owensboro’s Old Friend

Keep everything the same. That was the thought going through Seth Woodward’s head as he reopened Wyndall’s Wonder Whip on February 1, 2016, as the new owner. Woodward said he’s always had a fascination with vintage and older things, and would acquire things that had a bit of age to them, like his first car: a 1972 Chevy pickup truck. He drove his pickup truck past Wonder Whip so much that it would blend into the scenery of the east part of the county.
OWENSBORO, KY
My 1053 WJLT

Popular Kentucky Town Once Had Five Thriving Drive-In Theaters & Now They’re Gone

Drive-In Movie Theaters are fading slowly as time passes. This Popular Kentucky Town Once Had Five Thriving Drive-In Theaters & Now They're Gone. When the pandemic hit there was hope for drive-in theaters. People could be in their own car away from others and socially distanced. Their dream lasted a while until more conveniences were made, like being able to watch all the movies from the theater in the comforts of your own home.
OWENSBORO, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reptiles#Tri State#Photography#Art#The Arts Council#Leagu
14news.com

Riverboat cruise coming to Evansville next month

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Riverboat tours will start making stops in Evansville starting with one this summer. Visit Evansville President Alexis Berggren shared the news during a visit to the 14 News studio for Midday with Mike. She says it will be American Cruise Lines’ American Heritage, which is a...
EVANSVILLE, IN
visitduboiscounty.com

A Day in Jasper

Jasper is filled with history, great food, and vitality. Explore the town’s heritage and create a memory that will last a lifetime. Remember to check out our list of events—there may be something going on that you want to be a part of. Also, other attractions are available as well—this is just one idea on how to spend your day in Jasper. If you are just going to be here for one day, you may want to look over the day in Dubois County itinerary to encompass even more things in a short time.
JASPER, IN
14news.com

Beverly’s Hearty Slice in Owensboro expanding

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - What started as a pizza giveaway in an Owensboro park has grown into a successful non-profit. Beverly’s Hearty Slice began serving the pizza in Kendall Perkins Park back in 2020. Organizers say community sponsors and donations poured in. Now two years later, they serve pizza...
OWENSBORO, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
visitduboiscounty.com

A Day in Ferdinand

Discover the local heritage, historic and architectural structures, and beautiful nature in the charming town of Ferdinand and other towns close by. Remember to check out our list of events—there may be something going on that you want to be a part of. Also, other attractions are available as well—this is just one idea of how to spend your day in Ferdinand. If you are just going to be here for one day, you may want to look over the day in Dubois County itinerary to encompass even more things in a short time.
FERDINAND, IN
14news.com

14 News anchor Breann Boswell throws first pitch at Otters game

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Our very own 14 News evening co-anchor Breann Boswell made her introduction to the Tri-State area this weekend. Breann threw out the first pitch before the Evansville Otters squared off against the Florence Y’alls at Bosse Field on Saturday night. 14 News Chief Meteorologist Jeff...
EVANSVILLE, IN
warricknews.com

Downtown Newburgh hosts Porch Fest

Downtown Newburgh was packed Saturday evening as Newburgh Music Festival filled the air with live music all evening. Festivities started at 2 p.m. when games were available for children. At 5 p.m., the music started, with bands playing along Water and State Streets, as well as food trucks and other activities on the waterfront. There was also a beer garden running concurrently with the festival located in front of the town hall until 9:30.
NEWBURGH, IN
103GBF

Myriad Brewing Company’s Newburgh Coffee House is Officially Open

Myriad Brewing Company is an Evansville-based brewery that serves up delicious, locally brewed beer, they've now opened a second location that brews more than just beer!. While Myriad Brewing Company is known for serving up a delicious variety of brewed beer, their Newburgh tap house location will be brewing up something a little different, coffee. Their Newburgh location was recently opened, and Myriad has since announced on Facebook that their coffee house is officially up and running.
NEWBURGH, IN
WEHT/WTVW

No students, no problem: HCHS keeps busy this summer

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Although there aren’t any students around, the Henderson County High School has been a very busy place this summer. School officials say they’re working to get everything prepared for the next school year. The school shared their progress through social media Friday afternoon. According to their post, crews are constructing a […]
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
daviessky.org

Car Show at Yellow Creek Park

The Corvette Lover’s Vette Club of Owensboro will host a Car Show at Yellow Creek Park on Saturday, July 16. Vehicle registration is $20 on-site with the event running from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Click here for more information.
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Storms cause damage to Evansville barn as wind blows away parts of roof

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The storms that hit the Tri-State on Thursday night left one Evansville family with some roof and siding damage to their barn. Brandon Wortman lives out by North High School. He says he’s lived there since 2002, but the barn was built in the 1800s. Thursday’s strong winds forced a large section of the roof to blow off his barn.
EVANSVILLE, IN
The Courier & Press

The Courier & Press

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
180K+
Views
ABOUT

News and information for Evansville, Ind., and the tri-state area from the Courier & Press.

 http://courierpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy