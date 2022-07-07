ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, IN

Lafayette artist part of dinosaur display featuring half-million balloons

By Margaret Christopherson, Lafayette Journal & Courier
Journal & Courier
Journal & Courier
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W4VNm_0gXTKgMZ00

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — For the better part of five days, Angie Arrigo will devote her skill and hot air to a good cause.

Arrigo, owner of High Expectations Balloons in Lafayette, will be contributing to the over 500,000 balloon-showcase, Qualatex Balloon Wonderland , in Orlando, Fla., next week.

Arrigo has nearly 30 years experience working with balloons, and has lent her talents to previous balloon showcases for good causes in the past. Earlier this year, Arrigo participated in the Big Balloon Build in Vincennes, Ind., to help raise funds for the Knox County United Way.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33qB3A_0gXTKgMZ00

Balloon art: Performer tells biblical stories through balloon sculptures

At the Vincennes event , the Hasbro game Candyland was recreated in a walkthrough-space made entirely out of balloons. From July 11-15, Arrigo will be working in Orlando, building the Dinosaur Park area of the Qualatex Balloon Wonderland fundraiser.

This event will bring together balloon artists from around the world as they create the immersive balloon "wonderland" for Give Kids the World charity.

"Give Kids the World... have a theme park, basically," Arrigo said. "They have a Give Kids the World theme park. Critically ill children that might not see the next birthday or holiday, (they) get to come to this theme park and there's all these different areas in the theme park that are Christmas, Halloween, just different themes.

"And so we're recreating some of the things that are in Give Kids the World theme park in our balloon display. And then they are selling tickets to be a fundraiser."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gb0MJ_0gXTKgMZ00

'They needed my help': Lafayette doctor returns to help war-torn Ukraine

The approval-process to be a part of the balloon artists that help create these displays started with an application, according to Arrigo. The artists who apply are not just any DIYers, however. All must be professionals with established balloon businesses.

"They invite people to apply," Arrigo said. "It goes by your number of years you've been in business, your ability...They accept new people too, but they look at why you're doing this and what kind of business you have. They want you to be a true business.

"...It pulls at your heartstrings, I'm sure, when you see the critically ill children and what kind of impact this will have on them."

Arrigo stated that while it is very tough work putting together a over half-million balloon display in just five days, she is looking forward to the children and families who will enjoy the wonderland.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=284ePQ_0gXTKgMZ00

"It is the hardest I have ever worked for that many days when I went to the Big Balloon Build (in Vencennes), let me tell you," Arrigo said, "it's not for people who don't have the stamina... But the impact that it makes on people is just undeniably remarkable. It's just incredible. And its not just kids, it's adults that are just blown away by what you can do with a balloon."

To learn more about Give Kids the World and the upcoming Balloon Wonderland, visit the event's page at https://www.gktw.org/events/event.php?id=220 .

Margaret Christopherson is a reporter for the Journal & Courier. Email her at mchristopherson@jconline.com and follow her on Twitter @MargaretJC2.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Lafayette artist part of dinosaur display featuring half-million balloons

Comments / 0

Related
readthereporter.com

No, his sculptures aren’t for sale!

Ernie Taylor, 94, lived through both Great Depression & pandemic. If you have driven west on State Road 32 past the Indianapolis Executive Airport just across the county line, you have surely noticed a large yard filled with metal sculptures of all shapes and sizes. We do mean ALL shapes and sizes: everything from a silhouette of Elvis to dinosaur skeletons and a Volkswagen Beetle standing a few feet off the ground on insect legs.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wrtv.com

Raising Cane's opening five new Indiana locations

INDIANAPOLIS — Raising Cane’s has announced plans to open five new locations in Indiana between now and early 2023. WRTV previously reported on the chain’s plans to open a location in Muncie. The chain, famous for its chicken tenders and Cane’s sauce, will also be opening the...
MUNCIE, IN
FOX59

This is the best cheesecake in Indiana, according to Yelpers

The Empire State may be known for its creamy cheesecake, but Indiana also has some cheesecake worth celebrating. Yelp has named the cheesecake at Tinker Street (402 E. 16th Street) in Indianapolis as the best in the Hoosier State. Tinker Street has a seasonal, everchanging dessert menu — so it’s...
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Society
Local
Indiana Entertainment
Lafayette, IN
Society
City
Vincennes, IN
City
Lafayette, IN
WISH-TV

Indiana companies chosen in Walmart Open Call

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — Two Indiana-based businesses are among more than 330 from throughout the country chosen to sell their products on Walmart store shelves. Turf Titan Brands in Fort Wayne and BeeFree Gluten-Free Bakery in Noblesville each received a “golden ticket” after pitching their products last week during Walmart’s ninth annual Open Call event. This year’s Open Call had more than 13,000 products registered with 1,110 businesses chosen as finalists to make pitches.
FORT WAYNE, IN
readthereporter.com

Surprised & humbled by crown

Faith Hittle named Hamilton County’s 2022 4-H Fair Queen. On Friday evening, 21 contestants took to the stage at the Hamilton County 4-H Fairgrounds in Noblesville for the 62nd annual Queen Pageant in hopes of being crowned. The final name announced would be the new Hamilton County 4-H Fair...
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Balloon Art#Dinosaur Park#Balloons#Hasbro
WTHR

How you can fight mosquitoes with a garden

INDIANAPOLIS — Summer means mosquitoes in Indiana. Our very dry weather has kept their numbers down recently, but that can change quickly. All it takes is some water and a few days, and you could be facing hundreds of mosquitoes. Not only are they annoying, they can spread dangerous...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WLFI.com

Local firefighter sent to hospital

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A local firefighter received minor injuries and was taken to the hospital after fighting a fire earlier Saturday evening. At around 3:36 p.m., Lafayette Fire Department were dispatched to a house fire on 1120 North 7th Street in Lafayette. The fire started on the second...
LAFAYETTE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Halloween
103GBF

Indiana’s ‘Coolest Secret Location’ Revealed

Indiana is home to countless unique, odd, and breathtaking locations. However, one location, in particular, was recently named Indiana's "Coolest Secret Location". You may think you know about all of the cool travel destinations in Indiana, but do you really? There are a lot of "cool secret locations" in Indiana that locals might know about, but if you aren't from that town, you might not be aware of. I found an article from the travel team at Reader's Digest, where they listed the 'Coolest Secret Locations' in each of the 50 states. When it comes to Indiana, it is a location I haven't heard of before, but once I looked further into what it is, I want to go see it in person!
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

‘Monet & Friends Alive’ arrives at THE LUME Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Move over, Van Gogh. There’s a new artist taking over THE LUME Indianapolis at Newfields, and he’s bringing his friends. “Monet & Friends Alive,” a new immersive art experience, is now open. It follows a similar yearlong exhibit dedicated to the paintings of Vincent Gan Gogh.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Drought update after recent rainfall

INDIANAPOLIS — Our most recent drought monitor was released on Thursday, July 7 with data valid up through July 5, 2022. New drought monitors are released every Thursday from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and the U.S. Dept. of Agriculture. The recent rainfall is not accounted for,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Miami County attracting life sciences companies

Miami County is creating a niche of its own in Indiana’s growing life sciences sector by securing a second medical isotopes company. Indianapolis-based Nuke Medical Inc, which does business as SpectronRx, broke ground in March on a $26 million facility near the Grissom Air Reserve Base in Bunker Hill. The facility under construction is adjacent to AZIsotopes Corp., which invested $45 million to build a 55,000-square foot facility that opened last year.
MIAMI COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Missing Indianapolis 2-year-old found, returned to family

UPDATE: IMPD has confirmed that 2-year-old Jailee Latson has been found and safely returned to her family. The FBI is now involved in this case and are assisting officers in canvassing the area for sex offenders. Police have released surveillance video that they say appears to show a woman carrying...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Journal & Courier

Journal & Courier

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
119K+
Views
ABOUT

Lafayette Indiana News - The Lafayette Journal & Courier provides in-depth coverage of local news, sports, entertainment and Purdue University.

 http://jconline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy