Lafayette artist part of dinosaur display featuring half-million balloons

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — For the better part of five days, Angie Arrigo will devote her skill and hot air to a good cause.

Arrigo, owner of High Expectations Balloons in Lafayette, will be contributing to the over 500,000 balloon-showcase, Qualatex Balloon Wonderland , in Orlando, Fla., next week.

Arrigo has nearly 30 years experience working with balloons, and has lent her talents to previous balloon showcases for good causes in the past. Earlier this year, Arrigo participated in the Big Balloon Build in Vincennes, Ind., to help raise funds for the Knox County United Way.

Balloon art: Performer tells biblical stories through balloon sculptures

At the Vincennes event , the Hasbro game Candyland was recreated in a walkthrough-space made entirely out of balloons. From July 11-15, Arrigo will be working in Orlando, building the Dinosaur Park area of the Qualatex Balloon Wonderland fundraiser.

This event will bring together balloon artists from around the world as they create the immersive balloon "wonderland" for Give Kids the World charity.

"Give Kids the World... have a theme park, basically," Arrigo said. "They have a Give Kids the World theme park. Critically ill children that might not see the next birthday or holiday, (they) get to come to this theme park and there's all these different areas in the theme park that are Christmas, Halloween, just different themes.

"And so we're recreating some of the things that are in Give Kids the World theme park in our balloon display. And then they are selling tickets to be a fundraiser."

'They needed my help': Lafayette doctor returns to help war-torn Ukraine

The approval-process to be a part of the balloon artists that help create these displays started with an application, according to Arrigo. The artists who apply are not just any DIYers, however. All must be professionals with established balloon businesses.

"They invite people to apply," Arrigo said. "It goes by your number of years you've been in business, your ability...They accept new people too, but they look at why you're doing this and what kind of business you have. They want you to be a true business.

"...It pulls at your heartstrings, I'm sure, when you see the critically ill children and what kind of impact this will have on them."

Arrigo stated that while it is very tough work putting together a over half-million balloon display in just five days, she is looking forward to the children and families who will enjoy the wonderland.

"It is the hardest I have ever worked for that many days when I went to the Big Balloon Build (in Vencennes), let me tell you," Arrigo said, "it's not for people who don't have the stamina... But the impact that it makes on people is just undeniably remarkable. It's just incredible. And its not just kids, it's adults that are just blown away by what you can do with a balloon."

To learn more about Give Kids the World and the upcoming Balloon Wonderland, visit the event's page at https://www.gktw.org/events/event.php?id=220 .

Margaret Christopherson is a reporter for the Journal & Courier. Email her at mchristopherson@jconline.com and follow her on Twitter @MargaretJC2.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Lafayette artist part of dinosaur display featuring half-million balloons