Out & About Top 3: Groton Summerfest is Sunday, downtown concert Thursday

Here are some of the top entertainment and social options in the days to come in and around Aberdeen. For more events, go to visitaberdeensd.com/events/.

Groton Summerfest: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Groton City Park. The event will include a church service, shopping, a car show, live music, food, vendors and more. For more information, visit the Groton city website.

Rib fest and meat raffle: 5-7 p.m. Friday at the Hecla City Bar in Hecla. Serving of a rib meal begins at 5 p.m. Meat raffle begins at 6 p.m. Call 605-994-2632 to reserve a spot or for more information.

Live music by John Scalia and the Dirty Word Band: 6 p.m. July 14, Malchow Plaza, 506 S. Main St. This is the second show in the Aberdeen Downtown Summer Concert Series. Admission is free, and there will be food and beverage vendors.