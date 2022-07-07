ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond police say they thwarted a July 4 mass shooting

By Karri Peifer
Axios Richmond
Axios Richmond
 3 days ago
A mass shooting was planned for the city’s Fourth of July celebration at Dogwood Dell, but it was thwarted thanks to a phone tip from a “hero citizen” and the subsequent arrest of two suspects, Richmond police said at a news conference Wednesday.

  • Police say they discovered two assault rifles, one handgun and 223 rounds of ammunition at a home in the 1000 block of ​​Columbia Avenue in South Richmond.

What we know: An unnamed tipster called the police on July 1 saying they “overheard a conversation that there was a mass shooting event planned at [Dogwood Dell],” Richmond police chief Gerald Smith said Wednesday.

  • Julio Alvarado-Dubon, 52, is charged with possession of a firearm while not being a US citizen.
  • Rolman A. Balacarcel, 38, is facing the same charges after he was arrested Tuesday. Investigators say he was Alvarado’s roommate.

What they’re saying: “We know their intent. Their intent was to conduct a mass shooting at our Fourth of July celebration,” Smith said.

Of note: “The majority of the police department” was already working on July 4 because of “what’s going on in the country,” Smith said, alluding to other recent mass shootings. He said that there was also some concern that “The Diamond and the baseball game” would be a target.

  • “I’m like any other citizen in that I’m just outraged at this,” Smith said. “I may be the police chief, but I’m also a citizen. This has to stop. This is America. We have a right to gather. … This has to stop."

Context: Smith, along with Mayor Levar Stoney, credited the “hero citizen” with saving lives.

  • “There’s no telling how many lives this ‘hero citizen’ saved,” Smith said.
  • “If you see something, say something. … It saved lives here in Richmond,” Stoney said.

What’s next: ATF is tracing the firearms to determine their origin. Both suspects are being held at the Richmond City Jail.

Separately: The city’s holiday weekend was not without violence. Multiple people were shot outside a club in Jackson Ward, and one person was killed on a patio in a Fan restaurant.

Axios Richmond

More Richmond home sales top $1 million

The number of Richmond homes that sold for $1 million — or more — more than doubled in the past year. State of play: A total of 136 homes sold for $1 million or more between Jan. 1 and June 13, 2022 in Richmond, Chesterfield and Henrico, Adam McEwen, Central Virginia MLS software manager, told Axios. That number was 64 for the same period last year.Context: That jump mirrors a nationwide trend in an increase in homes valued at $1 million or more. Last year, 0.7% of all Richmond homes were worth $1 million or more. In February...
RICHMOND, CA
Axios Richmond

How to buy an island in the James River

Five years ago, Andy Thompson never thought he'd own an island. Now he owns two — and is one of more than a dozen locals who own their own piece of land in the James River. State of play: Thompson owns Sharp's Island, which he and nine other families pooled together to buy in 2018 for $35,000 cash. A year later, Thompson and business partners bought Goat Island in Henrico, and he's in the market and eager to buy more. Why it matters: The James River is Richmond's beloved recreation destination, and while many locals might think it belongs to...
RICHMOND, VA
Axios Richmond

4 frozen cocktails to try in Richmond

Karri here. I've got frozen drinks on the brain. Here are four to try. 1. Frozen Negroni at Laura Lee's, $13.Laura Lee's changes its frozen drink regularly, but my favorite is the Negroni. No worries if it's not on the menu today — they're all good.2. Soft-serve margarita at Barrio, $10.In lime or sorbet of the day — and blended with tequila.3. The frozen lime margarita at Blue Habanero, $8.It's just $5 at happy hour, daily from 2-6pm.4. Cosmic Love at Little Nickel, $12.Vodka, cranberry, cointreau, champagne and lime — what's not to love?
RICHMOND, VA
Axios Richmond

Fencing around Lee Circle could come down by fall

Question: When will the fencing around the former Robert E. Lee monument come down?Answer: Fall at the earliest, Mayor Levar Stoney's press secretary, Jim Nolan, tells Axios.Nolan says the grass needs time to reestablish itself after all the heavy construction equipment on the circle and that the irrigation system needs to be repaired."The area will then be landscaped and planted with shrubbery until a longer term use for the space is determined," he says.Flashback: The state installed an 8-foot metal fence around Lee Circle in January 2021.The area had become a rallying point for activists, who planted community gardens, erected...
RICHMOND, VA
Axios Richmond

Axios Richmond

Richmond, VA
347
Followers
68
Post
57K+
Views
Axios Richmond is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/local/richmond

