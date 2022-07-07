UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson expected to resign

LONDON — Global leaders have reacted to Boris Johnson's resignation, with the Kremlin in particular expressing pleasure at the U.K. prime minister's exit. Johnson announced Thursday that it's time for his party to choose a new leader and, therefore, a prime minister after more than 50 people resigned from his government in protest of his leadership.
In relation to Russia-Ukraine, Beijing will continue to uphold an "objective and fair" stance, and support all efforts toward a peaceful resolution to the crisis, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said, according to the ministry. Beijing has so far refused to call Russia's attack on Ukraine an invasion. Russia-China relations...
An immunologist has warned the new strain of Covid could be causing different symptoms - including one that emerges during the night. Omicron BA.5 is a highly-contagious subvariant causing concern as it contributes to a fresh wave of infections around the globe, including the UK. Scientists have been finding differences...
Japan's longest serving modern leader was gunned down while making a campaign speech on Friday morning by a 41-year-old man, in a deed decried by the political establishment as an attack on democracy itself. A night vigil will be held on Monday, with Abe's funeral to take place on Tuesday,...
In May, President Joe Biden issued a stark warning to China: The U.S. would come to Taiwan's defense militarily if China were to invade. "That's the commitment we made," Biden said in response to a question over the U.S.' intention to protect Taiwan. "We agree with the 'One China' policy. We signed on to it."
Shinzo Abe, the former prime minister of Japan, died Friday after being shot. Abe was attacked while delivering a speech in the city of Nara, near Kyoto. The incident has sent shock waves through Japan, a country where gun violence is extremely rare. Shinzo Abe, the former prime minister of...
On the sidelines of the G-20 Foreign Ministers Meeting in Bali on Friday, Wang expressed hope that Australia could "seize the opportunity, take concrete actions and come to a correct understanding of China," according to a summary published late on Saturday by China's foreign ministry. China has been restricting imports...
