ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Buy Spy: Biden's Digital Currency Could Track All Purchases

By iHeartMedia's Corey Olson
NewsRadio 740 KTRH
NewsRadio 740 KTRH
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Hr62H_0gXTH8jr00
Photo : Getty Images Europe

Big Brother is getting bolder. Debit card machines and grocery store club cards were once seen as the new frontier in the ability to track public purchases, but the Biden administration may be ready to go a step further. Earlier this year, President Biden signed an executive order directing the Federal Reserve to "study" establishing a new federal digital currency, and to deliver a full legislative proposal for a new digital dollar. That report is due this fall, but it appears the administration is fully pushing for a new federal digital currency.

If such a currency were established, it would allow the federal government to essentially track every single financial transaction that uses digital currency---from groceries, to guns, to medications, to charitable or religious giving. "There's really no limit to what these people can do, the more data you give them," says Donald Kendal, research fellow at the Heartland Institute. "They can parse this data (on purchases) and tell a whole bunch of stuff, then link that info to income, education level or place of residence...in order to get a larger picture of the citizens they're trying to govern."

Other countries are already laying out the blueprint. Norway is now tracking all grocery store purchases in order to shape public policy, for the "benefit to society." At the same time, the Biden administration has proposed using its digital dollar to promote "equity and inclusion" and to fight "climate change."

Kendal warns this leads down a dangerous road of government surveillance and control. "Once you synthesize all this (purchase) data, you're able to better track what people are doing and their behaviors," he tells KTRH. "And then you can use that information to craft policies to encourage certain behaviors and discourage certain behaviors."

"This government data tracking is definitely part of a larger trend that's happening all across the globe," Kendal continues. "And don't be surprised when we start seeing parts of it here in America."

Comments / 0

Related
blockworks.co

US Regulators Release First of Many Reports on Crypto Following Exec Order

The Secretary of the Treasury, the Secretary of State, the Secretary of Commerce, the Administrator of the US Agency for International Development (USAID) and “the heads of other relevant agencies” collaborated on the report. The framework, which includes the word “risk” 16 times, “is intended to ensure that…America’s...
U.S. POLITICS
Nature.com

Central bank digital currencies risk becoming a digital Leviathan

Central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) already exist in several countries, with many more on the way. But although CBDCs can promote financial inclusivity by offering convenience and low transaction costs, their adoption must not lead to the loss of privacy and erosion of civil liberties. Since then, seven countries in...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Digital Currency#Europe#Guns#Smart Phone#Web3 Technology#Web3 Policy#The Federal Reserve#The Heartland Institute
Newsweek

What Putin Has Said About Russia Taking Back Alaska

Russian officials have recently made statements threatening to reclaim Alaska, which the U.S. bought from Russia in 1867, but it's possible President Vladimir Putin isn't interested. In 2014, during his annual Q&A with Russian citizens, Putin was asked about taking back the territory. Questioner Faina Ivanovna told him it's something...
POLITICS
Washington Examiner

Biden teleprompter blunder latest in long line of awkward gaffes

President Joe Biden's latest gaffe is the latest of many mistakes he has made since taking office. During a speech Friday, Biden read what was seemingly meant to be a direction out loud off a teleprompter. The president was meant to be speaking on actions the administration planned to take in light of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade. Vice President Kamala Harris and Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra were with him at the time.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Technology
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Elections
Newsweek

Sarah Palin Responds to Russia's Alaska Threats—'Things We Can Do About It'

Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin has criticized Russia for suggestions that the country could "claim back" Alaska amid the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine. Palin, who is running for Alaska's single seat in the House of Representatives, told Newsmax on Friday that Russia is staking claim to resources that should belong to the U.S. and there are "things we can do about it."
POLITICS
CBS News

How bad is the crypto market crash? Take a look at Coinbase

Among those reeling from the billions of dollars lost in the cryptocurrency crash, no company has taken a greater beating than Coinbase. The nation's largest and first publicly traded crypto exchange, Coinbase has seen its stock price plunge 81% this year, and has recently announced plans to shed one-fifth of its staff.
STOCKS
dailyhodl.com

Co-Founder of Major Crypto Lender Says Bitcoin (BTC) Will Explode by Over 350% – Here’s His Timeline

Nexo crypto lending platform co-founder Antoni Trenchev says he’s not turning his back on Bitcoin (BTC) despite BTC losing more than 70% of its value since late 2021. In a new interview with Bloomberg Technology, Trenchev says Bitcoin experienced brutal price swings to the downside two years ago before rallying in a major way, and he anticipates BTC to manifest another bull cycle.
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Analyst Who Accurately Called Massive Bitcoin Collapse Forecasts Ethereum Rally, Updates Outlook on BTC

A crypto strategist who built his huge following with timely Bitcoin calls says he is expecting rallies for both BTC and Ethereum (ETH). Pseudonymous analyst Smart Contracter tells his 208,700 Twitter followers that a sustained Ethereum bounce is in sight after the leading smart contract platform managed to stay above the 0.618 Fibonacci level.
CURRENCIES
Benzinga

Bitcoin Could Be The Greatest Bull Market In History: Bloomberg Analyst

Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s largest digital currency by market capitalization, could be the greatest bull market in history at a relatively discounted price to start the second half of 2022. That's according to Bloomberg analyst Mike McGlone. With the Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index (BGCI) nearing a similar drawdown as...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Why Did Crypto-Linked Stock Coinbase Jump 13% Today?

Coinbase Global Inc COIN shares surged higher Tuesday as cryptocurrency-related stocks rebounded following recent weakness. The crypto market traded lower last week following a technical breakdown of Bitcoin BTC/USD around the 20,000 level. The decline in crypto markets accelerated after Bitcoin fell through support. Cryptocurrencies also faced selling pressure amid a selloff in broader risk assets as traditional markets continued to trend lower, closing out the worst first half of the year since 1970.
STOCKS
CoinTelegraph

Bitcoin faces Mt. Gox 'black swan' as trustee prepares to unlock 150K BTC

Bitcoin (BTC) faces a new selling threat in the near future as users of defunct exchange Mt. Gox prepare to get their BTC back. In fresh correspondence dated July 6, attorney Nobuaki Kobayashi, appointed trustee in the Mt. Gox rehabilitation process, confirmed that he was "preparing to make repayments" to account holders.
CURRENCIES
u.today

Mike Novogratz on Crypto Prices: "Of Course, We Could Go Lower"

During a recent appearance on CNBC, Mike Novogratz, chief executive officer at Galaxy Digital, predicted that cryptocurrency prices could still lower. "We gonna go sideways…Can we go lower? Of course, we could," the crypto mogul said. His "instinct" says that it is going to be "choppy sideways" for a...
STOCKS
NewsRadio 740 KTRH

NewsRadio 740 KTRH

Houston, TX
8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

NewsRadio 740 is Houston's Local and National News, Weather and Traffic radio station with political analysis from Michael Berry, Jimmy Barrett, Shara Fryer, Sean Hannity, Mark Levin and more!

 https://ktrh.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy