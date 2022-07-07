Buy Spy: Biden's Digital Currency Could Track All Purchases

Photo : Getty Images Europe

Big Brother is getting bolder. Debit card machines and grocery store club cards were once seen as the new frontier in the ability to track public purchases, but the Biden administration may be ready to go a step further. Earlier this year, President Biden signed an executive order directing the Federal Reserve to "study" establishing a new federal digital currency, and to deliver a full legislative proposal for a new digital dollar. That report is due this fall, but it appears the administration is fully pushing for a new federal digital currency.

If such a currency were established, it would allow the federal government to essentially track every single financial transaction that uses digital currency---from groceries, to guns, to medications, to charitable or religious giving. "There's really no limit to what these people can do, the more data you give them," says Donald Kendal, research fellow at the Heartland Institute. "They can parse this data (on purchases) and tell a whole bunch of stuff, then link that info to income, education level or place of residence...in order to get a larger picture of the citizens they're trying to govern."

Other countries are already laying out the blueprint. Norway is now tracking all grocery store purchases in order to shape public policy, for the "benefit to society." At the same time, the Biden administration has proposed using its digital dollar to promote "equity and inclusion" and to fight "climate change."

Kendal warns this leads down a dangerous road of government surveillance and control. "Once you synthesize all this (purchase) data, you're able to better track what people are doing and their behaviors," he tells KTRH. "And then you can use that information to craft policies to encourage certain behaviors and discourage certain behaviors."

"This government data tracking is definitely part of a larger trend that's happening all across the globe," Kendal continues. "And don't be surprised when we start seeing parts of it here in America."