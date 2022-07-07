ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

SFGate
 3 days ago

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 7, 2022. San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast. This is an automatically generated product that provides average. values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific. forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco. (1) Select a location from the drop down...

www.sfgate.com

SFGate

An inventor promised flights from San Francisco to New York. He created an air disaster instead.

J.A. Morrell felt very good about his sausage-shaped airship. In February 1908, the inventor boasted it could "take a businessman to New York from San Francisco in the morning in time for luncheon there and return him to San Francisco to take his evening meal here.” Considering this is barely possible in the 21st century, it was a big claim — and one Morrell was determined to prove.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
7x7.com

22 Fun Things to Do This Week (7.11.22)

Grab a light jacket and get out there—these are the best things to do this week around the Bay Area. Don't put your red, white, and blue away just yet! This week there are multiple ways to celebrate another national holiday, France's Bastille Day. Plus, the San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus performs for the first time with the San Francisco Symphony, shop from over 100 independent vendors at the San Francisco Art Book Fair, be entertained at the 111th Anniversary of the Hayes Valley Carnival, and so much more.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Here’s what’s happening with COVID in the SF Bay Area right now

Right now, BA.5, the most infectious subvariant of the coronavirus yet, is driving a surge of cases in California, including the San Francisco Bay Area. Many people who had avoided the virus for more than two years are getting COVID for the first time. Others are getting infected for a second or even third time. This is particularly likely thanks to the new subvariant of omicron, known as BA.5, which is harder for the body’s first line of defense — called neutralizing antibodies — to recognize and block from infecting cells.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
point2homes.com

2546 Heron CT, San Jose, Santa Clara County, CA, 95133

Desirable Creekside Station home on tree lined street for sale! Built in 2006, this gorgeous 3 bed / 2.5 bath 1,432sq Taylor Woodrow home boasts brand new painted interior, carpets, Whirlpool over-the-range vented microwave & stove range, and updated LED recessed lighting, networked throughout. Double sink master bedroom, private 2nd floor balcony and a finished tandem 2-car garage. Located in a private community w/ park and BBQ area. Walking distance to Penitencia park, light rail, shopping, public library and a 5 minute drive to San Jose Historical Alum Rock Park. Close to light rail and the new Berryessa BART station and highway 680 is just a 2-minute drive. Close proximity to major employers (Adobe, Zoom, Google and Apple campus). Original owner. Come see!
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Pitt Marsh fire reignites; dense smoke for miles

PITTSBURG, Calif. - Con Fire said Friday the wildfire that has been burning in Pittsburg for the last three weeks is still active and is giving off a large amount of smoke. Officials said they have been monitoring the long-smoldering fire located in the marsh area waterfront, and this weekend it began kicking up new evidence of burning.
PITTSBURG, CA
KRON4 News

Shadybrook Estate is best winery in California

NAPA, Calif. (KRON) — Shadybrook Estate Winery is the best winery in California, according to Yelp’s list of the best winery in every state. Founded by Alice and David Alkosser, the winery offers a variety of wines made from grapes grown with “sustainable and biodynamic farming practices” and fieldwork done by hand. The on-site winemaking facility utilizes Italian temperature controlled tanks and French oak barrels as well as a new integrated bottling line in its production process.
NAPA, CA
KRON4

4 Fun Things: Here’s what happening in the Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Need something to do this weekend? Here are KRON4 Meteorologist Lawrence Karnow’s 4 Fun Things. Bill Picket Rodeo – Oakland (Saturday and Sunday) Free Telescope Viewing – Oakland (Saturday) Elk’s Classic Car Show – Petaluma (Saturday) Alameda County Fair –...
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Bay Area firefighters develop game-changing wildfire technology

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. - Since the first major firestorms of 2017, high technology has been improving tools for firefighters, who still mainly work on the ground and often with little information about how the overall fight is going. Two Bay Area firefighters have developed an overall situation awareness application that...
CELL PHONES
KTVU FOX 2

Evacuation orders lifted for fire burning in Morgan Hill

MORGAN HILL, Calif. - Mandatory evacuations were temporarily put in place Friday for a fast-moving wildfire in Morgan Hill. The order was lifted as of 6:40 pm, according to Cal Fire SCU. According to Cal Fire SCU, the blaze broke out in the area of Armsby Road and Sleepy Valley...
MORGAN HILL, CA
LocalNewsMatters.org

Regional: Status update on Bay Area COVID-19 developments

The latest developments around the region related to the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, as of Friday evening include:. Assemblymember Phil Ting, D-San Francisco, and others active in addressing hate against the Asian and Pacific Islander community on Wednesday celebrated a victory after $30.3 million was approved for distribution by the California Department of Social Services to local nonprofits.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Bay Area Drivers Start to See Relief at the Pump

Bay Area drivers have finally begun to see a little relief at the pump as gas prices are dropping. Though $5.99 for a regular unleaded gallon of gas is high, some gas stations have dropped as much as 7 cents since Thursday. The bad news is that AAA said the...
TRAFFIC
CBS San Francisco

Bay Area restaurants plagued by online rating scammers

Some Bay Area restaurant owners are being targeted with negative one-star reviews on Yelp by scammers who are hoping to cash in. As you can imagine, it's hurting their businesses as many are still struggling to recover from the pandemic. San Francisco restaurant owners said the whole ordeal has been a nightmare. Lucho's is a family-run business in San Francisco's Lakeside neighborhood. Husband and wife Luciano Romero and Kelly Barbieri own Lucho's, a small restaurant serving up American-California cuisine with flavors of the Yucatán where Luciano is from. When the owners started getting one-star reviews every day, it was devastating....
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

