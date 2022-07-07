ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

WATCH: Surprise Marriage Proposal During Wyoming Fishing Trip

By Glenn Woods
Wake Up Wyoming
Wake Up Wyoming
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Trent Palmer is best known for making Youtube videos about backcountry flying. He has a small plane with big wheels and he likes to land in impossible places. But this time he is not flying, but camping in Wyoming for a week with his friends. Early on in the...

wakeupwyo.com

Comments / 1

Related
pethelpful.com

Video of Bison Leaving Yellowstone During Devastating Flooding Is Breaking Hearts

Yellowstone National Park was recently closed to tourists as historic flooding ripped through the area. The floods caused major damage to roads and some houses were even swept away. This caused setbacks for traveler's plans who wanted to visit the beautiful park. Plus, there could be a potential decrease in the area's economy as fewer tourists visit. But the alarm bells that are ringing for many people are how the animals are going to be affected by the floods.
ANIMALS
TheDailyBeast

Doomsday Dad Chad Daybell Believed He Was a Seer Who Could See ‘Beyond the Veil’

In December 2019, police in Rexburg, Idaho alerted the media: Two children had gone missing, along with their mother, Lori Vallow, and her new husband, Chad Daybell. No one had any idea where they were. Quickly, speculation swirled—that maybe their disappearances, and their whereabouts, could be linked to the “cult-like” religious beliefs held by Vallow and Daybell. Both were avowed members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and Daybell had found a small amount of celebrity within Mormon circles for authoring LDS fiction and running his own book publishing company. But both Vallow and Daybell also entertained ideas at the fringes of the Mormon faith—ideas that weren’t acceptable to talk about in church on Sundays. They held study groups and scrutinized the works of “near-death experience” authors who claimed to have died and come back to life with knowledge from “beyond the veil.”
SPRINGVILLE, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wyoming Society
State
South Dakota State
State
Wyoming State
Whiskey Riff

Yellowstone Visitor Saves Small Child From Being Gored By A Charging Bison, Takes The Hit & Gets Lifted Off The Ground

Play stupid games… win stupid prizes. It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to know that getting close to wildlife at Yellowstone National Park is incredibly dangerous, for both yourself and the wildlife. On top of that, you can face jail time for messing with the wildlife at the park. Of course, even with the park at half capacity… idiots abound. People choose not to listen, and are willing to risk their safety and their criminal record for the brief feeling […] The post Yellowstone Visitor Saves Small Child From Being Gored By A Charging Bison, Takes The Hit & Gets Lifted Off The Ground first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
ACCIDENTS
Whiskey Riff

10 Of The Dumbest Tourists To Ever Walk Into A National Park

Summer is the perfect time to get outside and explore the great outdoors as the United States is home to some of the most spectacular and scenic places on Earth. The National Park System encompasses 423 individually designated sites that span more than 84 million acres in all 50 states and multiple U.S. territories and hosts more than approximately 318 million visitors each year.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Western States#Marriage Proposal
Whiskey Riff

Idaho Fisherman Finds Monster Mule Deer Carcass In The Boise River

When people talk about river monsters, I don’t think this is what they have in mind… Matt Keller, founder of Old Hat Outdoors, set out for a little fly fishing trip the Boise River two weeks ago, hoping to catch some nice trout. According to Meat Eater, the fish weren’t bitin’, but I’d say he got one hell of a trade off. As he made his way down the river, he noticed something big caught in some brush. He made […] The post Idaho Fisherman Finds Monster Mule Deer Carcass In The Boise River first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
BOISE, ID
Whiskey Riff

Grizzly Bear Has No Problem Keeping Up Car Going Nearly 40 Miles Per Hour

Think you can outrun a grizzly bear? Think again… Reaching speeds around 35 miles per hour, they can run faster than any human can run, even the fastest to ever live. Even world-class sprinters like Usain Bolt top out south of 30 miles per hour (his record is just below 28 miles per hour). Needless to say, there’s a reason why they tell you not to run away from a bear if you come across one in the woods. One: […] The post Grizzly Bear Has No Problem Keeping Up Car Going Nearly 40 Miles Per Hour first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Whiskey Riff

Kevin Costner Recalls His Father Telling Him Yellowstone Was A “Naughty” Show: “You’ll Lose Your Audience, Fella”

Believe it or not, Papa Costner apparently wasn’t a fan of the show in the beginning. With the premiere date of season five of Yellowstone looming, The Hollywood Reporter’s Scott Feinberg recently sat down with Luke Grimes (Kayce Dutton), Kelsey Asbille (Monica), Kevin Costner (John Dutton), Kelly Reilly (Beth Dutton), and Cole Hauser (Rip) for a full interview from the Chief Joseph Ranch in Darby, Montana, which portrays Yellowstone Ranch on the show.
CELEBRITIES
SFGate

Photos show Lake Mead on the verge of becoming a 'dead pool'

The sun began to set but the temperature hovered around 106 degrees. I was there to document one of the latest objects to emerge from Lake Mead, the largest reservoir in the United States, serving the needs of some 20 million people in the Desert Southwest. In recent weeks, lots...
PHOTOGRAPHY
Wake Up Wyoming

Wake Up Wyoming

Casper, WY
11K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Wyomings only statewide morning show - bringing the Cowboy State together to talk about what matters. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wakeupwyo.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy