Wichita Falls, TX

Wichita Falls man allegedly grills Louis Vuitton purse

By KFDX/KJTL
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 3 days ago
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Beef may getting more and more costly to throw on the grill, but it’s still not anywhere close to the cost of the cowhide used to make designer purses.

Juan Gutierrez mugshot courtesy Wichita County Jail

A reported $2,395 Louis Vuitton purse was grilled during a dispute between a man and woman in Wichita Falls on Tuesday, July 5.

Juan Carlos Gutierrez is charged with criminal mischief over $750.

According to the affidavit, officers with the Wichita Falls Police Department went to the 1500 block of 32nd Tuesday morning in reference to a disturbance.

When officers arrived on the scene, they said woman told them Gutierrez was throwing her valuable property in the trash can, then taking it out and burning it on a grill.

Authorities said they found items on the grill, still smoking. The woman said one such item that burned up was her Louis Vuitton purse.

The alleged victim told police it was worth $2,395, but that she purchased it at a steal for $1,050.

Police said Gutierrez told them he was using trash from the garbage can to start a fire on the grill, and the purse was in the can so it was trash.

The woman insisted he had taken it from inside and thrown it in the trash.

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

