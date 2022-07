Even after losing Chad Green, Jonathan Loáisiga, and Aroldis Chapman for a significant period of time, the Yankees’ bullpen remained (and remains) a top unit. But it’s not just the big names at the top, Clay Holmes and Michael King, driving the bus. The group has proven to be deep, too, and some of these depth pitchers stepped up when the team needed it the most.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO