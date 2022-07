I’m calling about the June 25 “For the Record” report on arrests (Page A4). (Someone) was arrested for torment, deprive, mutilate and kill – no other facts. Why not? Afraid of the fact that Citrus County is famous for animal cruelty, among other famous crimes? These are still not being addressed as crimes and these people that are committing them are getting let go or (given) reduced sentences, etc. I want to see something being done pretty soon. It’s ridiculous. This is a very, very nasty part of the state for animals to live in.

CITRUS COUNTY, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO