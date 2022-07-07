ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alpharetta, GA

Opinion: Hard work and character describe this farmer ancestor

By BOB MEYERS
appenmedia.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorth Fulton, like much of Georgia, was farming country almost from the time the first settlers arrived in the 18th century until the turn of the 20th century, when urbanization and technology ushered in the machine age. Although agriculture is Georgia's largest industry today, North Fulton has become largely...

www.appenmedia.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
An Adventure with Nick & Rachel

5 Great Places to Hike and Explore in Middle Georgia

Indian Springs is one of the oldest state parks in Georgia. This park has a lot of great history to explore. They have a small museum that is open seasonally and highlights the history of the Creek Indians who once inhabited the land, how the land became a park, the booming resort era, and the history of the CCC. This park is great for a family day trip. The park offers biking, hiking, fishing, paddling, picnicking, geocaching, boating, and mini-golfing. You can also explore the Village at Indian Springs nearby. There are some really cute shops, the historic Indian Springs hotel, a garden, and Marvelous Mavericks Adventureland playground. One of our favorite parts of the park is sitting by the stream and hopping along the rocks in the summertime. This park doesn’t have many hiking trails but the trail it does offer is one of our favorites in middle Georgia. It is the Dauset Trails multi-use connector trail. It is 6.5 miles total (3.25 miles both ways) and connects to Dauset Trails. It wraps around Lake McIntosh and can be used for biking or hiking. It is a moderate trail with a few nice hills. It is an easy day hike with lovely natural scenery. It’s also a plus that it connects to Dauset Trails. As this is a state park it does require a $ 5-day pass.
JACKSON, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fulton County, GA
Business
Alpharetta, GA
Industry
City
Alpharetta, GA
Milton, GA
Business
Local
Georgia Business
Fulton County, GA
Industry
Alpharetta, GA
Business
State
Georgia State
County
Fulton County, GA
City
Milton, GA
Local
Georgia Industry
City
Atlanta, GA
Polk Today

Protesters take to Cedartown sidewalk to advocate for right to choose

JQC files report on Judge Brazier allegations, won’t pursue charges with pending retirement ahead →. The former Editor of The Polk County Standard Journal and a journalist with more than a decade of experience in Northwest Georgia, Kevin Myrick is the Editor and Publisher of Polk.Today. An Auburn graduate, a short time hire at Washington Post.Newsweek Interactive, he served as a staff writer and video producer at the Rome News-Tribune before spending the past six years at the helm of the paper, and now moves onto his own news outlet.Additionally, he continues to serve as a Polk County Chamber of Commerce board director since 2019, was a graduate of LEAD Polk's Class of 2018, and has helped with several other organizations around the area.
CEDARTOWN, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Farmers Market#Family Farm#The Cumming Public School
saportareport.com

Hartsfield-Jackson concourse expansion joins list of federally funded Georgia airport improvements

A Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport concourse will get a $40 million expansion in the latest federally funded airport upgrade secured by Georgia officials. The expansion and upgrade of the 40-year-old Concourse D, with goals of boosting passenger capacity and energy efficiency, was announced on July 7 by U.S. Senators Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams and Mayor Andre Dickens.
ATLANTA, GA
thetouristchecklist.com

25 Best & Fun Things to Do in Dahlonega (GA)

Dahlonega is a small but beautiful city located in the Blue Ridge Mountains’ foothills in the Northern part of Georgia. With a population of over seven thousand, the city is known as the Wine city of Georgia, consisting of a large collection of vineyards. Dahlonega is a city for...
DAHLONEGA, GA
appenmedia.com

Condemned Roswell apartment puts elderly residents in limbo

ROSWELL, Ga. — Vietnam War veteran Michael Dowda slept in his car, hotels, even a warehouse before calling 199 Grove Way home in December 2020. He had been on the waiting list for an apartment at the complex for more than two years. The building, formerly known as Pelfrey...
ROSWELL, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Industry
accesswdun.com

Humane Society of Northeast Georgia to kick off two events Monday

The Humane Society of Northeast Georgia is kicking off two events on Monday: the Food Bowl Fund PLUS fundraiser and the BISSELL Pet Foundation Empty the Shelters campaign. The Food Bowl Fund PLUS fundraiser, which runs from July 11 through July 17, helps the humane society raise funds to feed all of its rescues for the next year, as well as provide care for its rescues.
GEORGIA STATE
WXIA 11 Alive

Cobb County resident turns 100 years old!

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A lifelong Cobb County resident is ringing in her 100th birthday. Callie Bennett Carson, born on July 8 in 1922, was married for 64 years and 11 months to late husband, William Carson. The couple, who were members of the Christian Travel Club, traveled the world together visiting all 50 states and The Holy Land.
COBB COUNTY, GA
The Citizen Online

Ground broken for new retail center on Peachtree City’s southside

On Thursday, July 7th, officials broke ground for the Peachtree City Town Pantry that will be located on the corner of Ga. Highway 74 South and Rockaway Road in Peachtree City. This project will be a 9,976 sq. ft. wood-framed multi-tenant building to include a convenience store, Shell fuel station,...
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
CBS 46

Georgia to receive billions in new COVID-19 relief

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - In downtown Atlanta under the gold dome, the Governor’s office is preparing to receive billions in federal funding for COVID-19 relief. Attorney Tom Church said the state already received $2.4 billion from the federal government last year and now the second installment totaling $2.4 billion is on its way, more than two years after the pandemic began.
ATLANTA, GA
gwinnettforum.com

MYSTERY PHOTO: Aged structure awaits your prognostication

Today’s Mystery Photo wasn’t built yesterday. It apparently is still doing what it was made for. All you have to do is figure out where this photograph was made. Send your answers to elliott@brack.net, and be sure to include your hometown. Sara Rawlins, Lawrenceville, responded first: “I believe...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

PHOTOS: Reports of wind, storm damage across North Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Wind damage from thunderstorms that rolled through the area Friday night into Saturday morning appears to have been widespread, mostly taking down trees and branches and damaging nearby property. For example, Bells Ferry Road just south of the Little River bridge in Cherokee County is shut...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA
WWPW Power 96.1

Where To Find The Best Peach Cobbler In Georgia

Cobbler is the perfect ending to any meal — And if you live in Georgia, you better make it peach cobbler. There's nothing better than finishing off some soul food with fresh Georgia peaches cooked in butter and spices. While you're at it, you might as well add a large scoop of ice cream on top. If you're looking for the best peach cobbler in Georgia, look no further. We're here to help.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy