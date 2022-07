For years B2K member Raz B has been very vocal about the alleged sexual abuse he endured as a member of the popular group. For years the singer has accused former B2K manager Chris Stokes of sexually abusing him while he was underage. He also created a foundation called ‘You Are the Light’ to bring awareness to the sexual abuse of African American males and is using his foundation to support other victims of Chris Stokes.

