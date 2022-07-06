ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman bites Geneva officer while being placed under arrest

By Hailie Higgins
 3 days ago

GENEVA, N.Y. (WROC) — A woman was arrested after she stole from a local business and fought with police once caught, members of the Geneva Police Department said Wednesday.

On Tuesday, GPD officers said they responded to a business on Wadsworth Street for the report of a larceny-in-progress.

They then learned that 32-year-old Shanell Eldridge had entered the store, knocked over a display, stolen items, and left.

Officers said they located Eldridge on nearby Middle Street, where they attempted to arrest her.

She became “irate” and began screaming and yelling obscenities towards the officers, according to officials, and then began biting one of the officers on the arm.

Eldridge did not calm down during the arrest and continued to act “disorderly,” authorities said. She was transported to Ontario County Jail and charged with disorderly conduct and assault in the second degree.

The business declined to press charges for the larceny.

