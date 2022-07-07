ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

West Greenville nonprofit offers Tour de France fundraiser to support community

By Christine Scarpelli
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Put3R_0gXTBqh800

Greenville, SC (WSPA)- Mill Village Ministries, a nonprofit supporting Youth and the community in West Greenville is holding a fundraiser for you to be able to join in on the fun during the Tour de France.

When you register you will receive a boxed meal from the culinary teams at Restaurant 17 and Table 301 as well as two bottles of wine in collaboration with Grass Roots wine and Community Tap.

The virtual event allows you to hear commentary from two local cyclists and trainers telling you more about that day’s Tour de France action.



Register to pick up your box by Sunday, July 10 for the event on Thursday, July 14.

Visit villagequench.org to register and villagewrench.org for program information and millvillageministries.org/villagewrench

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Carolina

Lander University grounds manager “Makes It Grow”

GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Lander University graduate, who now works on the campus, landed an award for her work. It’s called the Mary Frances Poole Alston Award. The award recognizes faculty and staff that make an impact on the campus’ community. Karla Coffey has been the...
GREENWOOD, SC
greenvillejournal.com

City of Fountain announces winners of its first juried arts show

The city of Fountain Inn announced July 7 the winners of its first juried arts show, which started on June 15 at the Fountain Inn History Museum Gallery. The winners, who also received an undisclosed cash prize, include:. Monica Iversen’s Peg Leg Bates painting – Best in Show, All Out...
FOUNTAIN INN, SC
WSPA 7News

Greenwood’s Festival of Discovery kicks off with BBQ and blues

GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – Barbeque is on the grill, and soon, blues artists will take the stage in Uptown Greenwood at the Festival of Discovery. “We expect between 40,000 and 50,000 visitors for this event,” said Kelly McWhorter, executive director for Discover Greenwood. “Over 90 teams are competing for the state BBQ championship through the Kansas City Barbeque Society.”
GREENWOOD, SC
WATE

Filling up at the Silos in Easley, S.C.

Easley, S.C. (Sponsored Content) — A new hotspot in South Carolina is experiencing new life as a fun destination for food and drink. The Silos in Easley, South Carolina were built back in the 1940s and 1950s. Start out the day by getting properly caffeinated at Ninja Warrior Coffee...
EASLEY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greenville, SC
Greenville, SC
Sports
Greenville, SC
Society
FOX Carolina

Newly renovated Greenville Summit offers affordable housing downtown

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - There’s a newly renovated apartment building in the heart of downtown Greenville. The Greenville Summit is a 100-year-old historic hotel, home to hundreds of seniors. There are 124 people on the waitlist to get a unit. Affordable housing in downtown Greenville is hard to come by.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

More people attending flight school in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Learning how to fly an airplane can be a tough task to accomplish. Aviation requires a lot of studying, air time, and maturity. However, it’s a challenge that many are accepting in Greenville. We stopped by Greenville Aviation on on Airport Road Ext. To...
GREENVILLE, SC
greenville.com

Free Activities in Greenville, SC

Greenville provides a unique setting to venture out and explore everything that the area has to offer. Greenville’s residents and visitors can enjoy a host of outdoor offerings, including nearly forty city parks and an expansive trail system. Cleveland Park. Cleveland Park is the city’s largest park and features...
GREENVILLE, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity#The Tour De France#Grass Roots#Nexstar Media Inc
WCNC

2 great festivals in Greenwood SC

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you are looking for something fun and exciting to do this weekend, you’re in luck! Heidi Billotto is here today to fill us in on what's happening. There are two fabulous don't miss annual SC Festivals coinciding this weekend, July 7-9, both in Greenwood SC. These festivals are a local favorite and is well attended.]
GREENWOOD, SC
FOX Carolina

Blueberry Season in Full Swing

TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - July is national blueberry month, and local farms are selling berries by the buckets. Arrowhead Acers in Travelers Rest said they are a “you pick” farm, which means when you arrive, you’re given a bucket for picking and sent on your way.
TRAVELERS REST, SC
FOX Carolina

Music festival debuts in Williamston tomorrow

WILLIAMSTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A brand new music festival kicks off tomorrow featuring free performances from dozens of local, independent artists. The Skylaticspromo Indie Music Festival, which is free, starts at 11 a.m. in Williamston’s Mineral Springs Park. Rock, rap, hip hop and R&B artists will perform until...
WILLIAMSTON, SC
nomadlawyer.org

Greenville: Top Rated 5 Amazing Places To Visit In Greenville, Mississippi

The town of Greenville was settled in 1824 by William W. Blanton who applied for land from the United States government. Blanton was granted land in section four of township eighteen, range eight west. Now most of downtown Greenville is built on this piece of land. Despite the fact that the town was a mere few square miles, it has a long history. Listed below are some interesting facts about Greenville.
GREENVILLE, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
NewsBreak
Sports
WSPA 7News

Zip Trips: Saluda, N.C.

About Saluda SALUDA, N.C. (WSPA) – In 1878, the first train came through the town now known as Saluda. It was part of the Spartanburg and Asheville Railroad. “Once the passengers started coming up, they came up here in droves,” said David O’Brien, who is part of the Saluda Historic Depot & Museum’s Board of […]
SALUDA, NC
WSPA 7News

Greenville gives conceptual approval to mixed-use project at fmr. auditorium site

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – A mixed-use development planned for the former site of the Greenville Memorial Auditorium received conceptual approval Thursday night. Greenville’s Design Review Board gave conceptual approval to the Gateway development, consisting of two mixed-use buildings, which would be located along North Church Street between East North Street and Beattie Place, according to the city of Greenville.
GREENVILLE, SC
kiddingaroundgreenville.com

Twelve Mile Recreation Area Has One of the Nicest Beaches in the Upstate

Have you visited Twelve Mile Recreation Area, a Clemson City Park on Lake Hartwell? Grab the swimsuits and those inflatable tubes because local mom Liene brought her kids for swimming and found a park full of family-friendly amenities that make it a great spot to spend a summer day. Here’s why you should visit and what to expect!
CLEMSON, SC
my40.tv

What's under construction near White Oaks Plaza in Spindale?

SPINDALE, N.C. (WLOS) — A project is underway to bring more businesses to Spindale. "I was wondering what is going up across from White Oaks Plaza in Spindale?" wrote a viewer named Mamie. The nearly 15-acre site is being developed for commercial use and is called Gateway West Commerce...
SPINDALE, NC
The Post and Courier

Spartanburg Humane Society plans new $25M animal shelter as county debates its own

SPARTANBURG — While Spartanburg County decides whether to build a new animal shelter, the Spartanburg Humane Society plans to build a new shelter of its own. The existing Humane Society site wasn't designed to hold animals for an extended period of time. Its capacity is 400 animals. During the pandemic, the number of animals increased to 625 and was at just under 500 as of late June.
SPARTANBURG, SC
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

27K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy