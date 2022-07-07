ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

By Tim Strong
WRDW-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Higher storm chances are expected today into this weekend as a front approaches the region. A First Alert has been issued today for strong to severe storms. SPC has the central and northern...

WRDW-TV

Severe thunderstorms bring trouble across the CSRA

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Severe thunderstorms hit the river region, bringing lightning, rain, and flash flooding on Thursday night. Since the storm hit, we’ve had viewers sending in pictures and videos. Click HERE to submit your photos/videos. Here’s a look at storm damage and storm reports from Thursday.
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Mayor’s Fishing Derby rescheduled due to flooding after heavy rainfall

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – City officials are informing the general public that the scheduled Mayor’s Fishing Derby has been postponed. Due to the heavy rainfall which caused heavy flooding on Thursday, the Mayor’s Fishing Pond will remained closed to public fishing until July 23rd. Mayor’s Fishing Pond is located on Lock and Dam Road. Officials […]
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Aiken, Lexington, Orangeburg by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 17:48:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection seek shelter inside a sturdy building and stay away from windows. Excessive cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Aiken; Lexington; Orangeburg The National Weather Service in Columbia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Lexington County in central South Carolina Northeastern Aiken County in central South Carolina Northwestern Orangeburg County in central South Carolina * Until 630 PM EDT. * At 548 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 13 miles northeast of Aiken State Park, or 18 miles south of Red Bank, moving north at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and powerlines. * Locations impacted include Swansea, Wagener, Pelion, Perry, Perry Airport, Thor and Lexington County Airport At Pelion. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
Augusta, GA
WRDW-TV

Mayor’s Fishing Pond closing due to flooding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Mayor’s Fishing Derby has been rescheduled for a later date due to flooding. The pond is located at 1823 Lock and Dam Road and will be closed until July 23. Any derby participants with questions should call 706-823-4399.
WRDW-TV

Water leak interrupts water service in the Riverwatch area

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Due to a water leak on Cabela Drive, residents of the area were without water, according to management at Riverwatch Apartments. In an email to Riverwatch residents, it says the city of Augusta had shut off the water in the area. As of 3:45 p.m., the...
AUGUSTA, GA
abccolumbia.com

ON THE ROAD: Healing water brings locals and visitors to sacred land near Blackville

BLACKVILLE, SC (WOLO) — On long road trips and hot days, it’s good to drink a lot of water. Just over the Orangeburg County line in Blackville is free water. “I’m from Brooklyn, New York. I’m all the way out here visiting my mom and sister. They’re from Greenville, South Carolina,” said visitor Chavonia Pratt.
WRDW-TV

Augusta Canal Heritage Area offering free boat tours for teachers

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation released footage of an unknown person leaving an explosive device that destroyed the Georgia Guidestones. A shocking development in Japan, the latest on a local child drowning, jury selection for suspended Commissioner Sammie Sias and a big farewell for Dakota. These are among our top headlines.
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

How to properly take care of plants during heat wave

EVANS, Ga (WJBF)- “Some of our things have to be watered up to three times a day especially the stuff right up front that are in those black plastic pots I mean it evaporates  so quickly almost as soon as you water it it’s dry again” said Hannah Barnes, Owner of Greenbrier Nursery & Gifts. […]
EVANS, GA
WJBF

Boil Water Advisory in effect for some residents in Aiken County

Aiken County, SC (WJBF) – A boil water advisory is in effect for certain Valley Public Service Authority Water System customers. If you reside in the Glenridge Mobile Home Estates and Green Acres Park that water service has been interrupted in order to perform unforeseen system repairs. Once water service is restored, customers who experienced an interruption in their water service, or low water pressure, are advised to vigorously boil their water for at least one full minute before drinking or cooking until further notice. Also, any ice made from water that has not been boiled should not be used for drinking purposes.
WJBF.com

Weekend Activities | 6 events happening in your area

(WJBF) – As the work week comes to an end, people are looking for things do this weekend. Here’s a list of some of the things happening in your area that you may want to check out. Any outdoor events may change due to weather. Le Chat Noir...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Crash blocks traffic on Gordon Highway at Sibley Road

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A crash at Sibley Road was blocking westbound traffic on Gordon Highway on Thursday afternoon. It was reported at 2:32 p.m. as an injury accident, according to Augusta Fire Department dispatch reports. Traffic was at a standstill, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Shed, trailer catch fire just outside North Augusta

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Crews responded to two overnight fires just about a block apart early Friday just outside North Augusta. One was on Chestnut Drive and another was on Dogwood Drive in the Belvedere-Clearwater area. One was a shed and the other was a small trailer.
WRDW-TV

Career fairs, other opportunities offered across CSRA

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Charlie Norwood Veterans Affairs Medical Center will be holding a job fair on July 16. The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Uptown campus, 1 Freedom Way. VA personnel will interview applicants for clinical and non-clinical positions across the...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Aiken detailer picked again for Air Force One project

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken automotive detailer, Chris Williams, of East Coast Custom Detailing has been selected to be a part of a team of 30 detailers preserving famous aircraft. Williams and the other 30 detailers will carry out the important task of preserving the Museum of Flight’s Air Force...
AIKEN, SC
WJBF

Progress continues on William Few Parkway road widening project

AUGUSTA, GA ( WJBF) — Columbia County is booming. ” So, William Few Parkway is where the majority of the growth in the county is currently,” Director of Columbia County Engineering Services Kyle Titus said. That’s why a road widening project targets highly congested areas like William Few Parkway. The goal is to alleviate some […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA

