Gettysburg, PA

Showers ending, some afternoon clearing

By Ethan Huston
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe'll see partly to mostly cloudy skies this afternoon and evening. Look for highs around 84 degrees. Tonight clouds return with lows near 70. Friday looks mainly dry with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Warm...

Scattered Light Showers Early Then Slowly Improving Skies

A pesky stationary boundary keeps scattered showers around this morning. An inch of rain has already fallen in parts of Lancaster County, while the rest of the region has seen much less. Be on the lookout for ponding or standing water on roadways. Best chance for scattered showers is south of Route 30 to the PA/MD state line. The rest of the area will not see much, if any. Drier air works in behind sinking front, clearing skies north to south today. Highs will be around 80 degrees, however, areas north and west may be a few degrees warmer. Where clouds are thicker and around longer, temperatures remain in the 70s.
Hersheypark to close Wildcat wooden roller coaster

HERSHEY, Pa. — Hersheypark has announced it's closing the Wildcat roller coaster on July 31. The wooden coaster in Midway America opened in 1996. It was named in honor of Hersheypark's first roller coaster, which was added in 1923. Wildcat is 3,100 feet long with a maximum speed of...
HERSHEY, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Healthy Adams County announces 4 Annual Ice Cream Walk

The Healthy Adams County Physical Fitness Task Force has announced its 4th Annual Ice Cream Walk Fundraiser, scheduled for Tuesday August 23. The event occurs during the open hours of each of 8 participating downtown Gettysburg ice cream stores. Tickets are $10 and are valid for one small (1.5 ounce) ice cream cone from any 5 of the 8 shops.
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
Gettysburg, PA
Hersheypark’s Wildcat to close permanently

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The cat has officially been tamed. After 26 years, Hersheypark’s second oldest wooden roller coaster, The Wildcat, is set to close on Sunday, July 31. According to Hersheypark’s social media outlets, the ride is set to close permanently at the end of the day...
HERSHEY, PA
Boiling Spring Mills construction begins

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The mill in Boiling Springs, a historic building which was damaged in a fire earlier this year, is now under construction. The mill has been operating as an apartment building, but was recently purchased by Caprice Properties. Caprice Properties plans to renovate the building...
BOILING SPRINGS, PA
Vintage cars race around Latimore Valley Fairgrounds

YORK SPRINGS, Pa. — A few times a year, a local race track is brought back to it’s hay day of when weekly races were held. It's a trip down memory lane for fans and drivers to enjoy the events that take place at the Latimore Valley Fairgrounds.
YORK SPRINGS, PA
Mercersburg to have 1st Food Truck Festival

The Tuscarora Area Chamber of Commerce invites you to join in the festivities for the first-ever Mercersburg Food Truck Benefit, supporting My Neighbor’s Bounty Food Pantry. The festival will be held this Sunday, July 17th from 11 AM – 4 PM in the corner lot of Leidy’s Custom Woodworking (11427 Church Hill Road). The event is sponsored by Truist Bank.
MERCERSBURG, PA
Crash on 83 South in York County slows traffic

Emergency crews were called to the scene of a crash in York, just before noon Saturday. Dispatchers say the crash was on 83 South near Exit 19. The ramp to Market Street was shut down for more than an hour, according to dispatchers. State police are investigating.
YORK, PA
Portion of Mulberry Street in Harrisburg closed until November

HARRISBURG, Pa. — There will be a detour around Mulberry Street in South Allison Hill, Harrisburg, until at least Nov. 1. According to a spokesperson from the city of Harrisburg, Mulberry Street will be closed from the bridge to Derry Street. A detour directs drivers around Cameron (via the...
HARRISBURG, PA
Major Lancaster County intersection closing for several months

PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A major Lancaster County intersection will be closed for several months. According to Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Fruitville Pike / Temperance Hill Road / Holly Tree Road Intersections will be closed to all traffic starting on July 8. The closing will be for...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
ChambersFest Kicks off Saturday

ChambersFest 2022 kicks off on Saturday! The weeklong community festival includes events such as Restaurant Week, Scoop-a-Palooza, Tim & Susan Cook Race, Burning of Chambersburg and more. Check out the full ChambersFest Survival Guide provided by the Greater Chambersburg Chamber of Commerce below!. Event Schedule. July 1-31 – Scoop-a-Palooza Ice...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Coroner called to Mifflin County aircraft crash

MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The Mifflin County Coroner was called to an ultralight aircraft crash Friday morning, according to Mifflin County Emergency Services. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) released the following information about the accident. “An unregistered ultralight vehicle crashed in a field near Belleville, Pa., around 10 a.m. local time today. The vehicle […]
MIFFLIN COUNTY, PA
Springwood Rd Construction Plans Available

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is providing an online plan display of the Route 2002 (Springwood Rd) bridge replacement project. This project is located over Unnamed Tributary to Mill Creek in York Township, roughly 4 miles southeast of the City of York. The purpose of this project is to address...
YORK, PA
Pennsylvania couple celebrates 70 years after marrying on TV

HERSHEY, Pa. (KDKA) - A Central Pennsylvania couple is celebrating 70 years together after they got married on reality TV. In 1952, 25-year-old Claude Swatrzbaugh Jr. and 21-year-old Louise Bartenslager were set to be married but didn't have a lot of money, so they applied to be on the CBS show "Bridge and Groom" where they'd get everything for free, CBS 21 reported. Six months later, they were on TV.  Louise said the studio managers would open the doors and people would come in off the street, becoming the congregation. "Everything was live, live TV," Louise said. "Claude could not wear white; my gown was ivory. He wore glasses at the time, he could not wear glasses, and it was live and if you made a mistake, oh well!"CBS 21 said the couple honeymooned in Atlantic City before moving to York to work as teachers. They started a family, moving to Cumberland County before settling down in Hershey, where they still live. On July 9, they'll celebrate 70 years. Their secret? "Maybe we liked each other, that had something to do with it," Louise said. "Something like that," Claude added. 
HERSHEY, PA

