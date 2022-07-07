More hot and dry weather Thursday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday! As we close out the work week we are tracking more intense heat and humidity on the way for the ArkLaTex as triple digit is again on the menu today. As we go through the weekend while we could see an isolated shower for the most part we will stay dry and very hot, especially on Saturday where we could see highs up towards 105 degrees. Going through next week we are expecting more nonstop triple digit heat with very limited rain chances other possibly Wednesday and Thursday where some scattered wet weather could be possible. Please make sure you are taking precautions in this dangerous heat over the next week.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO