Shreveport, LA

More hot and dry weather Thursday

By Andrew Brightman
KSLA
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday eve! As we close in on the weekend we are tracking more intense heat and humidity (what else is new) for the ArkLaTex Thursday. Temperatures this morning again will be going from the upper 70s and will be pushing into the upper...

KSLA

Dangerous heat continues for the ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday! As we close out the work week we are tracking more intense heat and humidity on the way for the ArkLaTex as triple digit is again on the menu today. As we go through the weekend while we could see an isolated shower for the most part we will stay dry and very hot, especially on Saturday where we could see highs up towards 105 degrees. Going through next week we are expecting more nonstop triple digit heat with very limited rain chances other possibly Wednesday and Thursday where some scattered wet weather could be possible. Please make sure you are taking precautions in this dangerous heat over the next week.
KSLA

SFD firefighters battle summer heat along with fires

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Summer comes with hot temperatures that can reach up to and over 100 degrees. Working in this heat can be difficult, especially for firefighters. The gear firefighters wear when responding to calls weighs about 60 pounds. The Shreveport Fire Department said the extra weight of the gear also creates more heat. This is why firefighters take precautionary measures in the summer to make sure they don’t overheat.
KSLA

Part of I-20 in Marshall to be closed Sunday night

MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) - According to the Texas Department of Transportation, I-20 near U.S. 59 in Marshall is scheduled to be closed on Sunday, July 10 from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. Monday morning. The closure is so crews can work on the U.S. 59 bridge. I-20 traffic in both...
KSLA

Shreveport Regional Airport ending flights to LAX

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - If you plan on flying from Shreveport to Los Angles, you may want to book your flight sooner rather than later. The airport announced they will be shutting done these flights early due to staffing shortages. Back in April, the airport said they would have new direct flights to LAX from May until November.
arklatexweekend.com

Shark Week at the Shreveport Aquarium

SHREVEPORT, La. (Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - Celebrate the shark at the Shreveport Aquarium from July 24-31, 2022! Coinciding with Shark Week on the Discovery Channel, the aquarium has plenty of fun things to do. “While Shark Week is definitely our favorite week of the year and we have so many fun and engaging activities,” says General Manager Destiny Garcia, “our main goal is to raise awareness of these magnificent and often misunderstood creatures to let people know how important they are in keeping our oceans healthy. We want to encourage the public to get involved in conservation.” The Shreveport Aquarium houses several species of sharks including reef sharks, white tip sharks, bamboo sharks, swell sharks, a horn shark and a zebra shark.
KTAL

Shreveport-Bossier gas prices continue to fall

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The pain at the pump is easing up at least a little for drivers in Shreveport–Bossier as AAA reports a price dip of nearly ten cents per gallon. As of Wednesday, the price per gallon for regular gas was $4.32/gallon, a nine-cent drop from...
KSLA

Multiple areas in the ArkLaTex under a burn ban

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Multiple places in the ArkLaTex are under a burn ban as of Friday, July 8. The burn ban for Caddo Parish was issued Friday morning for Fire Districts #7 and #8, which include the towns and villages of Mooringsport, Oil City, Belcher, Gilliam, Vivian, Hosston, Ida, and Rodessa.
KSLA

44th Annual Sickle Cell Softball Tournament being held this weekend in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The 44th Annual Sickle Cell Softball Tournament is being held over the weekend starting July 8 in Shreveport. The Northwest Louisiana Chapter of the Sickle Cell Disease Association of America hosts one of the largest softball tournaments every year to bring awareness to battling sickle cell anemia. The tournament will be held at Cargill Park (2800 Cargill Dr.). The Shreveport Public Assembly and Recreation Department is also working to host the tournament.
KSLA

Job, resource fair takes place in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Two Shreveport natives teamed up to bring a community job and resource fair to the area on Saturday, July 9. Performing artist Hot Boy Yoshi and Parent Advocate Partner Monica Armstrong put the fair together. The event featured companies who offered interviews and jobs on the spot. They also provided resume and expungement resources.
K945

Shreveport is Only 45 Mins From the Best Brisket of Your Life

Don't Let High Gas Prices Steer You Away from the Best BBQ in the Ark-La-Tex. From Shreveport to Riverport BBQ it's just a 45-minute trip, if I told you it was a lunch trip you might hate me. However, the drive is so worth it in fact my friend Robert and I make the drive every other month.
KSLA

Humane Society of Northwest Louisiana is in need of volunteers

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - If you love dogs and want to help save their lives, volunteer for the Humane Society of Northwest Louisiana. The Human Society of Northwest Louisiana (HSNWLA) is a non-profit organization that operates as a local no-kill dog shelter that survives solely on donations and volunteers. HSNWLA has been in operation since 1997 and has gotten thousands of dogs adopted in the Northwest Louisiana area. Now, they are asking for more volunteers.
KSLA

Shreveport natives host job fair

TPD currently is still looking for two juveniles and two adults. The event featured companies who offered interviews and jobs on the spot. They were transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Customers say boutique stopped filling orders, giving refunds. Updated: Jul. 8, 2022 at 9:55 PM CDT. |. Multiple...
KSLA

New sawmill to bring jobs to NWLA

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A groundbreaking will be happening in celebration of the new Teal-Jones Sawmill that will bring more jobs to the area. The groundbreaking ceremony for the new sawmill will be held on July 11 at 11 a.m. The sawmill will support new jobs, products, workforce development, international development, and increased economic development in northwest Louisiana. Local and state partners who helped secure the project will be in attendance.
K945

Drive Fast? New Louisiana Law on I-10 Will Catch You

Traveling to Baton Rouge or New Orleans Soon? Lay Off the Gas Pedal. Governor John Bel Edwards signed a bill, SB 435 into law that takes effect on August 1st, 2022. This bill will have a huge impact on several drivers in Louisiana. Simply put this bill that will factor driving time into speeding tickets for violators traveling on the Interstate 10 Atchafalaya Basin Bridge.
KTBS

Deadly shooting at Travelodge in Shreveport early Wednesday

SHREVEPORT, La. - A local motel was the scene of Shreveport's latest homicide Wednesday morning. Details are limited, but a man died after he was reportedly shot multiple times in the parking lot of the Travelodge in the 2100 block of Greenwood Road near I-20 about 2:30 a.m. If you...
KSLA

Fatal Highway 196 car-splitting crash leaves 1 dead, another injured

MILLER COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) - In a devastating fatal crash on Highway 196, a truck collided with a car, killing the driver of the car. On July 7 just after 11 p.m., Arkansas State Police troopers were called out to a vehicle collision on Highway 196 between Texarkana and Genoa in Miller County. A truck collided with a car, causing the car to split in half, killing the driver.
96.5 KVKI

This Shreveport Diner Named One of the Best in America

Shreveport has had its share of bad publicity over the last few years, but when it comes to food, just about no city does it better. Seafood, barbecue, steaks, Mexican food; we do them all extremely well in Shreveport, but when it comes to "diner food", we can honestly boast that just about no one does it like we do!
News Radio 710 KEEL

Cash for Covid Shots Is Back in Shreveport

Shreveport is stepping up the effort to get local residents vaccinated against Covid-19 again by offering cash incentives to residents who roll of their sleeves. The city of Shreveport is teaming up with LSU Health Shreveport to offer $100 COVID-19 vaccine incentives to local residents. They will hold a series of COVID-19 vaccination events.

