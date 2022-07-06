ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here's who is playing the 2022 Ohio State Fair

By Alissa Widman Neese
The Ohio State Fair's much-anticipated return is just three weeks away. Organizers added to the hype yesterday by adding a free show to the fair's concert lineup .

What's happening: Generation Radio — a supergroup of music legends that includes members of Chicago and Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers — is now performing on the second day of the 10-day fair, July 28 at 7pm in the Celeste Center.

  • Any fairgoers can attend after paying gate admission of $8-10. (Kids 5 and under free!)

Of note: Bassist Jay DeMarcus from Rascal Flatts is a Columbus native, so be sure to give him a big hometown welcome.

Grab tickets now for these other shows (ticket includes admission to the rest of the fair):

