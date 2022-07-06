ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local Limelight with IBM's Tim Humphrey

By Zachery Eanes
Axios Raleigh
Axios Raleigh
 7 days ago
Tim Humphrey is the top executive for IBM’s operations in North Carolina, including its office in Research Triangle Park. Here are his picks:

🍽 Favorite place to eat in the Triangle? For a business or special occasion meal, Herons at The Umstead. For casual, The Oak Kitchen & Bourbon Bar. I love bourbon and The Oak has an adopt-a-barrel program where you get your own bourbon barrel. That program with the addition of a great scratch kitchen and an excellent staff makes me a regular at The Oak.

🏘 What do you think the Triangle is missing? More affordable housing. While we are improving, we're not doing so at a rate and pace that is keeping up with the growth of the region.

📱Your first read in the morning? My email. I like to catch up on anything that happened overnight and anything that came in from our global teams.

📖 The last great book you read? "Crucial Conversations: Tools for Talking When Stakes Are High" by Kerry Patterson, Joseph Grenny, Ron McMillan, and Al Switzler.

🎧 Your go-to podcast? "What’s Wright?" with Nick Wright. I'm a huge fan of sports talk radio, and Nick Wright is one of my favorites in the industry.

🛫 Favorite Long Weekend Spot? Las Vegas.

🎓 How did you end up in the Triangle? I came to N.C. State University to study Electrical Engineering. Once I was in the Triangle, I loved it and never wanted to leave.

🚗 How do you unwind at the end of the day? Catching up on sports talk radio or jamming out to whatever tune is in my head as I make the commute from RTP to Raleigh.

⚾ What are you looking forward to? The Atlanta Braves repeating as World Series Champions and N.C. State winning the ACC Championship in football.

On a non-sports front, I look forward to achieving the goals of OneTen, an organization with the mission to create one million jobs for Black talent. Our focus is on skills, not degrees, and we’re aiming to close the opportunity gap and ignite potential for generations to come.

Axios Raleigh

Axios Raleigh

Raleigh, NC
