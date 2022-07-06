ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Fatal police shooting in Akron spurs unrest

By Tyler Buchanan
Axios Columbus
Axios Columbus
 4 days ago

The fatal police shooting in Akron of Jayland Walker, a 25-year-old Black man, has created a week's worth of civil unrest in Ohio.

Why it matters : Walker's death is the latest in a string of police shootings that have prompted a nationwide reckoning of law enforcement's use of force practices.

Catch up quick : An attempted early-morning traffic stop on June 27 led to a chase, during which Walker fired a shot out of his vehicle, the Akron Police Department alleges.

  • Walker is seen on police body camera footage eventually pulling off the road and running away.
  • Officers contend they saw Walker reaching for his waist. They then fired over 90 bullets, striking him at least 60 times.
  • Walker was unarmed when he was shot. Police say they found a handgun in the vehicle, per AP .

What's happening : Local residents peacefully protested the police shooting in the days that followed, with demonstrations turning violent after body camera videos were released Sunday, the Akron Beacon Journal reports .

The latest : The state's Bureau of Criminal Investigation will lead a probe into Walker's death, as it commonly does with other police shootings in Ohio.

What they're saying : State Rep. Emilia Strong Sykes (D-Akron), the former Democratic minority leader, tweeted the footage was "hard to watch" and "left more questions than answers."

  • "Body-worn camera footage is just one view of the whole picture," Attorney General Dave Yost said in a statement, pledging a "full review" of the incident.
  • Demetrius Travis Sr., Walker's cousin, condemned the violence in a statement and asked protesters to remain peaceful "in the fight to get justice for Jayland."
Via Twitter.

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Axios Columbus

Contagious COVID-19 subvariants dominate rates in Ohio

Data: CDC; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios VisualsHighly contagious BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron subvariants now make up more than 70% of all COVID-19 cases in the CDC's Region 5 area, which includes Columbus.The rate is calculated by running thousands of samples through genomic sequencing.Why it matters: The subvariants appear to be able to reinfect vaccinated people and even those who've recovered from recent Omicron infections.They've also driven infection surges in South Africa and are gaining prevalence in Europe.The latest: Cases in Ohio have stayed mostly flat over the past three weeks, with a daily recorded average of about 2,360, according to the state's online dashboard.Yes, but: Those figures don't include at-home tests.What's next: An FDA committee is considering a vaccine strategy to protect against the subvariants, but the timetable is unclear, Axios' Adriel Bettelheim and Tina Reed report.Explore the interactive Region 5 chart.
COLUMBUS, OH
Axios Columbus

Vaccine mandate ban may reach Ohio ballot

Anti-vaccine activists want to amend the Ohio Constitution to ban vaccine mandates.Why it matters: After Ohio saw a rise in anti-vaccine sentiment during the pandemic's early days, this effort shows there is still momentum to enact such policies.Driving the news: The Ohio Ballot Board advanced the proposed amendment in a procedural vote Tuesday, allowing organizers to begin gathering petitions in order to put it to a public vote.Amendment backers are eyeing the May 2023 primary election, the Ohio Capital Journal reports. Details: The "Medical Right to Refuse" amendment would prohibit Ohio lawmakers, employers, businesses and health care providers from requiring...
OHIO STATE
Axios Columbus

Ohio national parks rebound to pre-COVID popularity

Data: National Park Service; Chart: Kavya Beheraj/AxiosVisitor spending at Ohio's national park sites has rebounded to slightly higher than pre-pandemic levels. Driving the news: More than 2.8 million visitors spent $65.7 million in 2021, according to a new report from the National Park Service. The majority of visits were at Cuyahoga Valley National Park, the large swath of picturesque land between Cleveland and Akron.The largest spend share was on lodging (29.4%), then restaurants (25%), gas (14.9%) and recreational activities (12.4%). Details: While Cuyahoga is technically Ohio's only national park, the parks system manages several historical sites, including the Perry's Victory...
OHIO STATE
Axios Columbus

Your favorite burgers in Central Ohio

We knew you wouldn't disappoint. After sizzling over Reader's Digest's claim that Swenson's is Ohio's best burger, we asked for your recommendations. Try one of these from our readers. "Beanie Burger at Gahanna Grill!" — Joni M. "Thurman's is overrated. They’re huge but that's their only distinguishing characteristic. I'll...
OHIO STATE
Axios Columbus

City Attorney: I'm not enforcing Ohio's Heartbeat Bill

Columbus and other major cities in Ohio are pledging not to enforce the state's strict abortion law enacted after Roe v. Wade was overturned.Why it matters: Democrats, outnumbered in statewide government, have little power to stop these laws, but they can wield power in cities under their control. State of play: The new law criminalizes doctors who perform abortions after fetal cardiac activity is detected, or at around six weeks of pregnancy. This "Heartbeat Bill" offers no exception for pregnancies resulting from rape or incest, but does for those conducted to save the life of the mother.Columbus has one abortion...
COLUMBUS, OH
Axios Columbus

Early voting soon underway in Ohio's special primary

Early voting begins tomorrow for the upcoming Aug. 2 special primary election. What's happening: Yes, you read that right. Ohio is holding a rare summer election for state legislative races. Winners in the Ohio House and Senate primaries will represent their political parties on November's general election ballot. Why it...
OHIO STATE
Axios Columbus

What's the best Ohio burger for the Fourth of July?

The holiday weekend probably has a lot of us thinking about biting into a juicy burger.If you don't feel like grilling, Ohio's best place to grab one is apparently … Swenson's Drive-In, according to Reader's Digest. Huh.Our take: Sure, the Galley Boy and its secret sauces make for a solid fast food burger, but I'm sure the folks at The Thurman Cafe would like to have a word.And if you're looking for a hole in the wall, the patties and prices at Johnnie's Tavern on Trabue Road can't be beat.📬 What's your favorite local burger? Email columbus@axios.com and serve up some hot takes.
OHIO STATE
Axios Columbus

OB-GYNs fear abortion ban will deter doctors from Ohio

Ohio has just enough OB-GYNs to meet demand at the moment.But after the state's severe abortion restrictions went into effect last week, doctors fear it could be more difficult to recruit new talent to stave off a shortage as more pregnancies are carried to term.By the numbers: Ohio had 1,770 women's health care providers in 2018 but needed 1,820, per a 2021 federal analysis.The state already has swaths of maternity care deserts, particularly in rural areas, according to March of Dimes.Driving the news: Ohio doctors who perform abortions after fetal cardiac activity is detected, at about six weeks of pregnancy,...
OHIO STATE
Axios Columbus

COVID-19 vaccines for kids under 5 off to slow start in Ohio

In the week since children as young as 6 months became eligible for COVID-19 shots, the share of Ohio families obtaining them remains low.By the numbers: About 7,200 kids under 5 — just 1.5% of those eligible — have received a vaccine so far, the Ohio Department of Health reported yesterday.That includes 1,800 kids in Franklin County, or about 2% of eligible children.The big picture: An April study from the Kaiser Family Foundation found 18% of parents with children under 5 said they intended to vaccinate them once the FDA authorized the shot, while 38% said they would wait and see what happened.Nearly 40% said they would vaccinate their child only if required. Between the lines: As more providers receive shipments in the weeks ahead, it's likely that access and uptake will grow, even if just a little.What's next: The state's vaccine data dashboard is updated every Thursday.Find a COVID vaccine near you.
OHIO STATE
Axios Columbus

Here's who is playing the 2022 Ohio State Fair

The Ohio State Fair's much-anticipated return is just three weeks away. Organizers added to the hype yesterday by adding a free show to the fair's concert lineup.What's happening: Generation Radio — a supergroup of music legends that includes members of Chicago and Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers — is now performing on the second day of the 10-day fair, July 28 at 7pm in the Celeste Center.Any fairgoers can attend after paying gate admission of $8-10. (Kids 5 and under free!)Of note: Bassist Jay DeMarcus from Rascal Flatts is a Columbus native, so be sure to give him a big hometown welcome.Grab tickets now for these other shows (ticket includes admission to the rest of the fair):Kidz Bop Live, 6:30pm July 27, $20.Foreigner - The Greatest Hits, 7:30pm July 29, $40.Nelly with special guest Breland, 7pm July 30, $35.Dru Hill & Raheem DeVaugh, 7:30pm July 31, $30.Zach Williams with special guest We the Kingdom, 7pm Aug. 1, $30.Scotty McCreery, 7pm Aug. 2, $30.Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias, 7pm Aug. 3, $45.Ice Cube, 7pm Aug. 4, $40.Willie Nelson with special guest Noah Guthrie, 7:30pm Aug. 5, $47Lakeside & Con Funk Shun, 7pm Aug. 6, $30.
OHIO STATE
Axios Columbus

Abortion further restricted in Ohio with Court's overturning of Roe

Ohio Republicans are deciding whether to pursue an all-out ban on abortion following the U.S. Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade last week.Why it matters: Friday's court decision has led to immediate policy changes on abortion in both blue and red states, Ohio included. Catch up quick: Ohio passed a "Heartbeat Bill" in 2019 banning abortion once fetal cardiac activity is detected, but Roe's precedent — guaranteeing a constitutional right to an abortion — prevented the bill from taking effect.Within an hour of Roe being overturned, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost successfully moved to have the bill enacted, making...
OHIO STATE
Axios Columbus

Ohio now offers online driver's license renewals

The state is helping Ohioans avoid future trips to the BMV and we're here for it.Driving the news: Starting today, you can renew driver's licenses and state identification cards on the BMV website.You can order reprints of a lost or stolen license online as well.What's next: Two more services are going online on July 11 — vehicle title transfers and online knowledge tests for new drivers.Yes, but: Ohioans still have to head in for skills tests and regular eyesight checks.We recommend using the "Get In Line, Online" feature that debuted last year. It saved Tyler a long wait in his most recent visit.
OHIO STATE
Axios Columbus

Your thoughts on "THE" Ohio State trademark

Yesterday we asked for your reactions to Ohio State's new trademark."THE" consensus is … well, not positive."I am an alumnus of THE, Thee, Thy or whatever OSU and I am embarrassed by how people emphasize the article over the rest of the name of a great land-grant institution."Shame on the administration for letting this get so far out of line in the name of the almighty dollar." — Chuck J."THE is the stupidest idea. Makes this city look like puerile bozos." — Don B."If I were the marketing folks in Athens, I would start calling the school 'An Ohio state university' (being careful with the capital letters)." — Mark H."Is this a prudent financial move, pretentious or just a PR stunt? All three, but mostly pretentious.Universities used to be a vital part of the community, now they're just Big Business." — Bob R."I think it's asinine … but the memes I have seen almost make the move worth it." — Nathan T."Pretentious, embarrassing, inaccurate." — David F."Pretentious." — Tom O."It's pretentious and just wants to guarantee OSU a revenue stream out of thin air." — Eddie H.
OHIO STATE
Axios Columbus

Delaware County, Ohio among healthiest counties in U.S.

Delaware County remains one of the healthiest counties in America.Driving the news: The county of 220,000 residents ranks No. 10 in the latest U.S. News & World Report ranking, up from 17 a year ago. Delaware is Ohio's only county to crack the top 50. Nearby Union County is 65th.Why it matters: The ranking illustrates the connection between a wealthy, well-educated populace and better health outcomes. What they did: The report included a comprehensive review of health outcomes (such as rates of diabetes), access to medical care, environmental hazard risks and COVID-19 metrics.The list also considers other socioeconomic factors like public safety, housing and education levels.Details: 2020 U.S. Census data shows Delaware County's residents are more likely than other Ohioans to have health insurance and access to broadband internet at home.Its median household income is almost double the state's, as is the percentage of residents with at least a bachelor's degree.
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
Axios Columbus

Why Ohio's pricey gas tax is likely staying put despite tax holiday request

Data: NCSL; Cartogram: Kavya Beheraj/AxiosPresident Biden asked Congress yesterday to suspend the federal gas tax for three months and requested that states do the same amid soaring fuel prices, Axios' Hans Nichols reports. Zoom in: It's unlikely Ohio will follow suit, as Gov. Mike DeWine has consistently opposed suspending or repealing the state's gas tax, per the Columbus Dispatch. The funds support highway and infrastructure projects.Senate Republicans haven't made progress on their 2021 proposal to lower the state's gas tax by 10 cents for the next five years. By the numbers: Ohio's tax is 38.5 cents per gallon for gas and 47 cents for diesel, both among the highest in the nation.The federal tax is 18.4 cents for gas and 24.4 cents for diesel.Go deeper: America's incoherent approach to fighting high gas prices
OHIO STATE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Investigation
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Axios Columbus

What to know about Ohio's August special primary election

In case you've forgotten, it's always election season in Ohio.State of play: The Aug. 2 special primary is still six weeks away, but the state is already seeking poll workers and reminding voters to update their registration as needed.Why it matters: All Ohio voters live in newly-drawn state legislative districts and this marks the first time they are in play.Find your new House and Senate districts.Catch up quick: Redistricting delays kept these races off the traditional May primary ballot, forcing the state to spend $20 million on another election.The Ohio Redistricting Commission has repeatedly failed to draw new state legislative maps that, in the eyes of the state Supreme Court, pass constitutional muster.Yes, but: GOP-appointed federal judges opted to impose maps deemed unconstitutional for the August special primary election amid concerns the state was running out of time. What else to know:🤝 Sign up to be a poll worker.✅ The voter registration deadline for new voters is July 5.That's also the deadline to update your registration if you've changed addresses since the last election.✉️ Away from home and still want to vote? Request an absentee ballot.✍ Early voting begins July 6.
OHIO STATE
Axios Columbus

Spread "THE" news — Ohio State gets its trademark

Ohio State successfully registered a trademark for the most frequently used word in the English language — "THE." Driving the news: The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office issued the registration yesterday for use on clothing. Trademark attorney Josh Gerben first broke the news. Flashback: Ohio State — sorry, The...
OHIO STATE
Axios Columbus

Feeling inflation's pinch, Ohio food banks plea for funding help

Ohio's food banks are struggling to keep shelves stocked amid rising costs and supply-chain disruptions.But those same issues are pushing even more people to turn to them for help.Why it matters: More than 1.5 million Ohioans — one in eight of our neighbors — go hungry, according to Feeding America. The Ohio Association of Foodbanks says that some banks have been forced into rationing.State of play: The association's leaders are now urging lawmakers to spend federal pandemic relief funds or other cash reserves to address the critical need.Ohio has nearly $2 billion in remaining American Rescue Plan Act funds, they...
OHIO STATE
Axios Columbus

Kids under 5 are now eligible for COVID vaccines

COVID-19 vaccines are now available for the youngest Ohioans.Driving the news: The CDC authorized shots Saturday for children ages 6 months to 5 years old, Axios' Tina Reed reports.Ohio preordered shots in anticipation, state health director Bruce Vanderhoff said last week.Why it matters: This group is the last to receive access to vaccinations. Many families have been living in households where parents and older children have protection from the virus and younger children do not.What's next: Appointments are expected to roll out this week as providers receive shipments.Pro tip: Nationwide Children's Hospital already has clinic appointments available every day this week.What we're watching: Ohio's children remain our least vaccinated group by a significant margin, so it's unclear how strong shot uptake will be for this new group. An April Kaiser Family Foundation survey found just 18% of parents with children under 5 would get the shot "right away" once available.
OHIO STATE
