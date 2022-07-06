Franklin County is young, but getting slightly older

Data: U.S. Census Bureau; Map: Simran Parwani/Axios Visuals

Hey there Franklin County — you don't look a day over 34.7 years old.

By the numbers : That was our county's median age in 2021, per U.S. Census data, the third youngest of Ohio's 88 counties.

Counties like ours with major college campuses tend to have lower median ages.

Only Athens (home of Ohio University) and Holmes (the heart of Amish Country) are younger.

Yes, but : Franklin's median age increased slightly between April 2020 and July 2021.

The county recorded a slight dip in population during that time period, we wrote earlier this year , with thousands of residents moving out during the pandemic.

What's ahead : The Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission (MORPC) expects the area's population growth to return and reach an estimated 3 million residents by 2050 .

What they're saying: It's possible families with children are taking advantage of being able to work from home and moving away from Columbus' urban center, MORPC data analyst Ethan Hug tells Axios.

And in general, fewer Americans are having kids, which is skewing our population older.

The bottom line : Just like Violet Beauregarde , we're young, but getting bigger and older by the minute.

Data: U.S. Census Bureau; Map: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals