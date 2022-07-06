ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, OH

Franklin County is young, but getting slightly older

By Tyler Buchanan, Alissa Widman Neese
 4 days ago

Data: U.S. Census Bureau; Map: Simran Parwani/Axios Visuals

Hey there Franklin County — you don't look a day over 34.7 years old.

By the numbers : That was our county's median age in 2021, per U.S. Census data, the third youngest of Ohio's 88 counties.

  • Counties like ours with major college campuses tend to have lower median ages.
  • Only Athens (home of Ohio University) and Holmes (the heart of Amish Country) are younger.

Yes, but : Franklin's median age increased slightly between April 2020 and July 2021.

  • The county recorded a slight dip in population during that time period, we wrote earlier this year , with thousands of residents moving out during the pandemic.

What's ahead : The Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission (MORPC) expects the area's population growth to return and reach an estimated 3 million residents by 2050 .

What they're saying: It's possible families with children are taking advantage of being able to work from home and moving away from Columbus' urban center, MORPC data analyst Ethan Hug tells Axios.

  • And in general, fewer Americans are having kids, which is skewing our population older.

The bottom line : Just like Violet Beauregarde , we're young, but getting bigger and older by the minute.

Data: U.S. Census Bureau; Map: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

