Evansville, IN

Thursday Sunrise Headlines

By 14 News Staff
14news.com
 3 days ago

(WFIE) - We are on alert for excessive heat again today. We'll have everything you need to know all this morning. Two...

www.14news.com

14news.com

Storms Friday, cooler and drier for the weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A stationary front was stalled along the Ohio River on Friday. Showers and storms will develop Friday afternoon through Saturday morning and move along the stalled front. Locally heavy rainfall, lightning and gusty winds will be possible Friday evening through the pre-dawn hours on Saturday. Highs on Saturday will only rise into the lower 80s. Skies will clear by Saturday evening and lows will drop into the lower 60s by Sunday morning. Sunday will be the nicest day of the weekend with sunny skies, low humidity and highs in the mid 80s. Hot and humid conditions return for much of next week, with only scattered showers possible.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Jeff Lyons introduces 14 News evening anchor Breann Boswell to Tri-State

Princeton native Jackie Young set to play in WNBA All-Star Game. Evansville City Swim Meet held for first time ever at Deaconess Aquatic Center. Evansville City Swim Meet held for first time ever at Deaconess Aquatic Center. Evansville Rescue Mission announces new coffee shop grand opening. Updated: 7 hours ago.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Friday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - We're on alert for some storms this afternoon. We'll have what you need to know and what you can expect all throughout Sunrise. A chase in Evansville ended in a crash. Authorities say it happened on Riverside Drive. The associated press is reporting former Japanese Prime...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Bedford Collab bringing shared kitchen to Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new shared kitchen is coming to Evansville's southeast side. The founders of the Bedford Collab, Merrick Korach and DeAndre Wilson are working to provide a space for food entrepreneurs — or "foodpreneurs" as they call them — in the community.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Storms cause damage to Evansville barn as wind blows away parts of roof

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The storms that hit the Tri-State on Thursday night left one Evansville family with some roof and siding damage to their barn. Brandon Wortman lives out by North High School. He says he's lived there since 2002, but the barn was built in the 1800s. Thursday's strong winds forced a large section of the roof to blow off his barn.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Dispatch: Several power outages reported across Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that a few traffic lights were out across the city on Saturday. Dispatch says the lights at the intersection of Red Bank Road and University Drive, as well as Red Bank Road and Pearl Drive went out. Our 14 News crews confirm...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

14 News anchor Breann Boswell throws first pitch at Otters game

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Our very own 14 News evening co-anchor Breann Boswell made her introduction to the Tri-State area this weekend. Breann threw out the first pitch before the Evansville Otters squared off against the Florence Y'alls at Bosse Field on Saturday night. 14 News Chief Meteorologist Jeff...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Crash caught on camera on Weinbach under I-69

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Surveillance video shared with us by Salvage Candy shows a crash Thursday. It happened on Weinbach near I-69. You can see the driver lose control and spin out. The driver then takes off running. A police report shows officers were called to Weinbach and Pollack around...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Evansville residents question safety of police chases

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A late-night crash after a brief police chase has some residents who were in the suspect's path concerned about how close they were to danger. [PREVIOUS: Police looking for suspect after chase ends in crash]. Around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, a car smashed through a telephone...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Riverboat cruise coming to Evansville next month

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Riverboat tours will start making stops in Evansville starting with one this summer. Visit Evansville President Alexis Berggren shared the news during a visit to the 14 News studio for Midday with Mike. She says it will be American Cruise Lines' American Heritage, which is a...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Beverly's Hearty Slice in Owensboro expanding

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - What started as a pizza giveaway in an Owensboro park has grown into a successful non-profit. Beverly's Hearty Slice began serving the pizza in Kendall Perkins Park back in 2020. Organizers say community sponsors and donations poured in. Now two years later, they serve pizza...
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

On Alert: Severe Storms

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mostly cloudy and humid as high temps remain above normal in the low to mid-90s. A cold front will spark decent chances of showers and thunderstorms. Also, there is upgraded slight risk for severe thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening hours. The primary storm threat includes damaging winds. Tonight, mostly cloudy with showers and storms likely as lows drop into the lower 70s.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Salvation Army of Evansville in need of food donations

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Salvation Army of Evansville says the need for food has tripled. Representatives say normally the shelves in their pantry are full, but now after each day they serve, the shelves look bare with only enough to serve a few people. They say the crowds have...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

FBI investigation of Pigeon Township Trustee underway

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police confirm they were called to assist the FBI with an investigation concerning the Pigeon Township Trustee. They did not say what the investigation is about. The FBI had no comment. We've reached out to Mariama Wilson, who is the elected trustee for Pigeon Township,...
EVANSVILLE, IN

