If you spend a good amount of time on the internet, you most definitely noticed the new sensation going around- an artificial intelligence software under the name of Dall-E MINI, which creates photos based on your own words. A new text-to-image program became popular overnight, and the site is too busy to use 50% of the time. But if you were patient enough, you most definitely tried to play with it too! How Does It Work? Dall-E is an OpenAI project, whose start-up is backed by Microsoft, and its main job is to create art and realistic images from nothing but words. Dall-E functions...

