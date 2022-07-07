ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, NC

Crimewatch

Sampson Independent
Sampson Independent
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZZxi1_0gXT9nK800

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office and the Clinton Police Department.)

Arrests/citations

• June 29 — Commonte Jerrard Oates, 32, of 86 Piano Lane, Roseboro, was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine by possession, delivering methamphetamine, trafficking methamphetamine by delivery, trafficking in methamphetamine by selling, selling meth and possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver meth. Bond set at $100,000; court date is July 8.

• June 29 — Wilbur Eugene Carroll, 46, of 1570 Sampson Acres Drive, Clinton, was charged with simple assault. Bond set at $1,500; court date is July 28.

• June 29 — Jonathan Blake Robinson, 38, of 302 Willow Road, Clinton, was charged with larceny and communicating threats. Bond set at $1,500; court date is July 20.

• June 30 — Dalton Colt Smith, 29, of 1037 Core Road, Dunn, was charged with assault on a female, battery on unborn child, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and simple possession of marijuana. No bond set; court date is Aug. 2.

• June 30 — Christopher Blaine Jackson, 42, of 900 Lake Artesia Road, Clinton, was charged with domestic protective order violation. No bond set; court date is July 12.

• June 30 — Joe Ravone Alford, 19, of 1189 Ira B. Tart Road, Dunn, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon. Bond set at $5,000; court date is July 26.

• June 30 — James Todd Fulghum, 42, of 227 Grady Tew Lane, Clinton, was charged with simple assault. Bond set at $1,500; court date is July 26.

• June 30 — Ashley Dawn Touchet, 27, of 4855 Roanoke Road, Newton Grove, was charged with simple assault. No bond set; court date is Aug. 11.

• June 30 — Amber Leigh Key, 32, of 27 Gill Lane, Clinton, was charged with simple possession of Schedule III controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $7,500; court date is July 8.

• July 1 — Jordan Ladell Gigantana, 23, of 109 Sandmiller Road, Warsaw, was charged with assault by pointing a gun. Bond set at $5,000; court date is July 12.

• July 1 — Barbara Mishoe, 61, of 210 Twin Oaks Lane, Clinton, was charged with simple assault and larceny. No bond set; court date is July 28.

• July 1 — Cyle James Beatty, 35, of 5465 Fleet Cooper Road, Roseboro, was charged with threatening phone call, communicating threats and failure to appear. No bond listed; court date is July 26.

• July 3 — Luis Huberto-Pastor Patlan, 27, of 44 Wildflower Lane, Clinton, was charged with assault on a female and warrant service. No bond set; court date was July 5.

• July 4 — Maurice Gaither Logan, 50, of 58 Center St., Garland, was charged with communicating threats. No bond set; court date is July 26.

Reach Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC11 Eyewitness News

Suspects arrested in connection with double homicide at Fayetteville motel

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Cumberland County Sheriff's arrested and charged two suspects in connection with a murder at a motel Saturday. Deputies responded to a call about a death at the Cloverleaf Motel on Dobbin Holmes Road in Fayetteville. Upon arrival deputies found Mia Nichole Street, 26, and Rodney Charles Folger, 34, unresponsive. They were pronounced dead at the scene.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dunn, NC
Sampson County, NC
Crime & Safety
Clinton, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Newton Grove, NC
County
Sampson County, NC
City
Clinton, NC
WBTW News13

2 hurt in crash involving North Carolina trooper

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Three people, including a North Carolina state trooper, were involved in a crash Friday night in Fayetteville, according to the state highway patrol. The trooper was traveling on south on Highway 301 near Airport Road when NSCHP said an SUV hit the patrol vehicle. A...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
columbuscountynews.com

Slingblade Assault Charged in Hallsboro

The ex-boyfriend of a Hallsboro woman is recovering after an early morning slingblade assault. Patricia Ann Jackson, 39, of 231 Cherry Town Road, was held under a $2,500 secured bond on a single charge of assault with a deadly weapon, according to detention center records. The incident was called in...
HALLSBORO, NC
WITN

Arrest made in early Saturday morning fatal shooing

WILSON, N.C. (WITN) - An arrest was made in the fatal shooting of a man in Wilson who was taken to the hospital by other citizens. Police say they were called to the Wilson Medical Center just after 4:00 a.m. on Saturday morning regarding a person who had been shot.
WILSON, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crimewatch
cbs17

Drugs, guns, cash found during Fayetteville home search

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office seized guns, drugs and cash during the search of a Fayetteville home. On Wednesday, the sheriff’s office said they executed a search warrant at 7202 Shelby Circle. During that search, the CCSO said they found 31.58 grams of cocaine, a .40 caliber handgun, drug paraphernalia and more than $7,000 in cash.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
Sampson Independent

Four facing robbery, kidnapping charges in Clinton case

Four men, including two teenagers, have been arrested on robbery, burglary and kidnapping charges following a recent incident at Harpers Glen in Clinton, authorities said. Around 2:30 a.m. July 2, officers were dispatched to a burglary in progress at 80 Harpers Glen Lane. Officers with the Clinton Police Department and deputies with the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office both responded.
CLINTON, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
jocoreport.com

SECU Bank Robbery Suspect Arrested

CLEVELAND – Authorities have arrested a suspect in last week’s robbery of the State Employees’ Credit Union at 28 Ocholm Circle, Garner, near the Interstate 40 / NC 42 interchange in the Cleveland community. Tuesday night, deputies with the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office took 25 year-old Spencer...
WRAL News

Wilson man dies from early-morning shooting

Wilson, N.C. — A 25-year-old man in Wilson died Saturday morning from injuries sustained in a shooting. Officers found the man at Wilson Medical Center at 4 a.m. with several gunshot wounds. Police learned the shooting possibly occurred in the area of 700 Viola Street. Dagwhan T. Bowens died...
WILSON, NC
cbs17

Two teens arrested in Raleigh gas station shooting

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two arrests have been made following a Tuesday afternoon shooting at a gas station on New Bern Avenue that left a man dead. Police said Trayvon Tarique Reams, 18, has been charged with murder and Tia Asia Kemp, 18, has been charged with accessory after the fact in connection with the death of Williams.
RALEIGH, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

WPD conducts ‘Operation Firecracker’ traffic checkpoint, issues 79 charges

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department Traffic Unit, with assistance from the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, Pender County Sheriff’s Office, Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, Jacksonville Police Department, and the North Carolina Highway Patrol conducted a multi-agency checking station Friday night. According to the...
WILMINGTON, NC
cbs17

Woman victim identified in deadly broad-daylight shooting in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A 34-year-old woman named Chelsea Marie Fink was killed in a shooting just before 10:50 a.m. on Wednesday in Fayetteville. Officers with Fayetteville police responded to the scene where Fink was found in the street suffering from a gunshot wound along the 2000 block of Blake Street, a Thursday news release said.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
cbs17

Raeford man faces drug trafficking charges after domestic dispute call

RAEFORD, N.C.(WNCN)- A Hoke County man is facing drug trafficking and possession charges after deputies found fentanyl and cocaine on him. The Hoke County Sheriff Office said on July 2, deputies were called to a home on the 200 block of Saint James Street in Raeford for a domestic dispute. Deputies on the scene were moving to arrest Garyonte LaDarris Daniels, 40, when they found what they suspected were drugs on him.
RAEFORD, NC
Sampson Independent

Sampson Independent

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
253K+
Views
ABOUT

Sampson Independent

 https://www.clintonnc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy