Routine bridge inspections prompting lane closures on I-526

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Motorists in the area of I-526 near the I-26 interchange should plan ahead for lane closures beginning Sunday.

Routine bridge inspections will be conducted on the stretch of I-526 eastbound and westbound between exits 17 and 19.

Single lane closures will occur on both I-526 EB and WB as crews conduct inspections.

Lane closures are planned for the following days and times:

7/10: 8 PM – 5 AM

7/11-7/13: 9 PM – 5 AM

7/14: 9 PM – 6 AM

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.