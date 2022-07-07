ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Charleston, SC

Routine bridge inspections prompting lane closures on I-526

By Dianté Gibbs
 3 days ago

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Motorists in the area of I-526 near the I-26 interchange should plan ahead for lane closures beginning Sunday.

Routine bridge inspections will be conducted on the stretch of I-526 eastbound and westbound between exits 17 and 19.

Single lane closures will occur on both I-526 EB and WB as crews conduct inspections.

Lane closures are planned for the following days and times:

  • 7/10: 8 PM – 5 AM
  • 7/11-7/13: 9 PM – 5 AM
  • 7/14: 9 PM – 6 AM
