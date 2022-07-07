Routine bridge inspections prompting lane closures on I-526
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Motorists in the area of I-526 near the I-26 interchange should plan ahead for lane closures beginning Sunday.
Routine bridge inspections will be conducted on the stretch of I-526 eastbound and westbound between exits 17 and 19.
Single lane closures will occur on both I-526 EB and WB as crews conduct inspections.
Lane closures are planned for the following days and times:
- 7/10: 8 PM – 5 AM
- 7/11-7/13: 9 PM – 5 AM
- 7/14: 9 PM – 6 AM
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.
Comments / 0