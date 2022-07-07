Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - On & off rounds of rain on another muggy and warm day

(Omaha, NE) -- Drivers on Highway 75 in South Omaha will have to deal with lane and ramp closures for the next few months. The Nebraska Department of Transportation says now through September, Highway 75 will have extended lane and ramp closures to allow for bridge repairs at J Street. The right lane of US-75 northbound will be closed near J Street in addition to the L Street ramp to US-75 northbound. The Nebraska DOT says drivers needing to access US-75 northbound in the area should go south using 24th Street and use the Q Street ramp.

OMAHA, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO