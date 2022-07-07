ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - On & off rounds of rain on another muggy and warm day

By Rusty Lord
WOWT
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The heaviest of the morning rain is setting up south of the metro. Areas south of I-80 have the best potential to see some flash flooding this morning as the entire area of rain gradually fades after sunrise. There will be some...

www.wowt.com

Comments / 0

 

WOWT

David’s Morning Forecast - Hot and humid today, overnight storm chance

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Another warm and humid morning across the metro with temperatures in the lower 70s. We’re actually starting off a few degrees warmer than yesterday, and that trend will stick with us all day. A few patches of clouds early will give way to mostly sunny skies for the rest of your Sunday. Temperatures warm quickly, jumping into the middle 80s by Noon with afternoon highs in the low 90s around the metro.
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Heavy rainfall causes flash flooding in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. — A storm rolled into Lincoln on Thursday night, bringing such fast and heavy rainfall that some streets flooded. At 27th and Superior Streets, first responders helped out after a car got stuck in the water. And one man told Channel 8 that the water in some...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Emily's Friday evening forecast

The new boat is the department's solution to flooding scenarios. Since 1982 Nebraska's foster care system has turned directly to communities to help oversee the efforts of foster families. Shawn Mendez concert postponed in Omaha. Updated: 5 hours ago. A heads up if you were planning on going to the...
OMAHA, NE
City
Omaha, NE
WOWT

Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - July 8

(WOWT) - Below are the most-watched videos and most-clicked stories for the week ending Friday, July 8. 6. Protesters march in Gene Leahy Mall after ribbon-cutting. Protesters carrying signs with pro-choice messages watched as city officials and dignitaries cut the ribbon at the grand re-opening of Gene Leahy Mall. 5....
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Millard family recounts loved one lost to brain eating amoeba

OMAHA, Neb. — Iowa and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officials are testing the water in a southwest Iowa lake for brain-eating amoeba after a Missouri resident was infected last week,according to the state's Department of Natural Resources. As the IDNR closed the beach at Lake of Three...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Several Omaha streets restricted for repairs, utility work

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha drivers will be impacted by a handful of road restrictions. According to Omaha Public Works, several roads will be affected by various projects. Beginning Friday, South 72nd Street will be restricted southbound at Jones Street for water main repair. The restriction will be in effect for one week.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Crews respond to Omaha apartment fire Thursday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A fire in Omaha caused more than $12,000 in damage to an apartment building Thursday. According to the Omaha Fire Department, crews were sent to an apartment fire near 108th and Old Maple Road at 4:40 p.m. Thursday. Crews could see smoke when they arrived and...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Crash causes delays on Interstate 680 early Thursday

OMAHA, Neb. — A crash on Interstate 680 caused backups early Thursday morning. The crash happened in the northbound lanes just north of Pacific Street shortly before 6 a.m.. The left three lanes were closed shortly after that. At 6:33 a.m., the Nebraska Department of Transportation said the West...
OMAHA, NE
iheart.com

Hwy 75 Northbound at J Street to have lane, ramp closures into the Fall

(Omaha, NE) -- Drivers on Highway 75 in South Omaha will have to deal with lane and ramp closures for the next few months. The Nebraska Department of Transportation says now through September, Highway 75 will have extended lane and ramp closures to allow for bridge repairs at J Street. The right lane of US-75 northbound will be closed near J Street in addition to the L Street ramp to US-75 northbound. The Nebraska DOT says drivers needing to access US-75 northbound in the area should go south using 24th Street and use the Q Street ramp.
OMAHA, NE
point2homes.com

5623 S 190th Terrace, Omaha, Douglas County, NE, 68135

Lisa Marie Zimmerman, M: 402-660-9078, [email protected], www.betteromaha.com - AWESOME Millard home with park like setting and treed private backyard. This home has one of the largest lots in the subdivision, with a 6' wood privacy fence surrounding the property & backyard fire pit and picnic table area. There is a smaller chain link fence sectioning off a small area of the yard, near the house perfect for pets or kids. Fresh carpet & paint throughout home December 2021. Large eat in kitchen with SS appliances, all appliances stay! Deck off back is perfect for entertaining (new stain last season). Gate in the back leads to a path to the community play ground & SPLASH pad. Lower level has an additional sink with cabinets and counter top space with 3/4 bathroom perfect for a mother-in-law suite.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
KETV.com

One person injured in overnight crash near 108th and Harrison streets

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police are investigating a Saturday night crash that injured one person. The crash happened near 108th and Harrison streets around midnight. Police said one person was transported to the hospital with minor injuries. The cause of the crash is under investigation.
OMAHA, NE
point2homes.com

7817 N 94 Circle, Omaha, Douglas County, NE, 68122

Ashley Cerveny, M: 402-618-5732, [email protected], https://www.kw.com - Wow! Come checkout this newly complete ranch home by THI builder in the newly developed Lake Cunningham Village! It is now available for purchase! Schedule a showing today or come to the open house Sat, July 9 from 10am-Noon or Sunday, July 10 from 10:30-12:30 You will be amazed at all the standard features! - SS appliances (including refrigerator) - Tankless Water Heater - Soft-close drawers in kitchen + baths - Large walk-in closet in owners bedroom - Sprinkler System - Quartz Countertops throughout - Vaulted Ceilings (ranch Plan) - main floor laundry - Extra storage/built-in cabinets in main bathroom and as an added bonus..the basement 4th bedroom/closet are framed and the ceiling is drywalled. Less work for you! Contact Listing agent for additional questions or for a list of other available lots/plans being built! 402-618-5732.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

'It sounded like an explosion': Car crashes into Omaha house

OMAHA, Neb. — An Omaha homeowner thought she heard an explosion and realized a car had crashed into her house early Friday morning. Mona McGregor lives near 67th Avenue and Western Street. She said she ran upstairs around 5 a.m. when she heard the loud noise but could only see the headlights of the car below because they had broken down her front door.
OMAHA, NE
kfornow.com

Gunfire Hits a Central Lincoln Home on Thursday

LINCOLN–(KFOR July 8)–Police are investigating a case where gunshots were fired and hit a central Lincoln home sometime between Thursday afternoon and evening. Investigators say they were called just before 7pm to the 900 block of South 29th Street, where they found damage to the front window of one of the homes. Officers found three suspected bullets inside the home.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Crews determine cause of apartment fire in Omaha neighborhood

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Fire Department determined the cause of an apartment fire Thursday morning. Officials say the cause was due to improperly discarded smoking materials. Crews responded to a fire at an apartment complex near Woodcrest Plaza. A working fire was declared when crews saw smoke and...
OMAHA, NE
KMTV 3 News Now

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 in Omaha area more than 4 times higher than last July

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 are much higher than they were one year ago in the Omaha metro area. According to the Douglas County Health Department (DCHD), last year at this time area hospitals reported 39 new cases and 26 people in the hospital with the virus. One-hundred-and-twenty patients were hospitalized in metro area counties as of Wednesday and DCHD reported 320 new positive COVID-19 tests since Tuesday’s report.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Henry Doorly Zoo hosts volunteer cleanup event at Churchich Park

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Local volunteers spent Saturday afternoon cleaning up Churchich Park. The Henry Doorly Zoo partners up with Keep Omaha Beautiful and Diventures to host a summer cleanup series. Usually, they focus on removing debris from nearby lakes. But since the Fourth of July just passed, a lot of fireworks debris can be blown around and can disperse in public parks.
OMAHA, NE

