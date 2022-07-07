Burning Summer Questions for Louisville's Position Groups

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - As we head into the fourth year of the Scott Satterfield era, there are still a fair amount of questions surrounding the Louisville football program. Will they be able to finish strong in games to flip those one-score losses? Can they improve upon their situational execution?

While these are questions that have to do with the team as a whole, today, we will be taking each of the Cardinals' position groups, and looking at a top question/storyline regarding it as we progress through the summer and into the 2021 season.

Quarterbacks: What must Malik Cunningham do to take the next step?

Cunningham was able to bounce back from his down 2020 campaign, and established himself as one of the best quarterbacks in the ACC. Last season, he completed 62.0 percent of his passes for 2,941 yards and 19 touchdowns to only six interceptions, while also rushing for 1,031 yards and 20 touchdowns. Despite this, he went largely under-the-radar nationally and even within the ACC, though the latter was mainly due to a strong class of quarterbacks in the league. But if Cunningham is to not only lift Louisville as a whole, but also position himself heading into the NFL Draft, he needs to improve in a couple categories: 1) Fix the overthrows that he has a propensity to throw in the worst possible moments, and utilize the safety valves in the flats more often. Those little things could go a long way.

Running Backs: Who will emerge as the "go-to guy" in a crowded RB room?

Louisville found themselves asking this question last year, but for a very different reason. Unlike last offseason where the Cardinals weren't sure who was worthy of the starting gig, they heading into 2022 with three running backs that could easily start. Tiyon Evans was Tennessee's leading rusher before suffering an ankle injury, putting up 525 yards and six touchdowns in mainly six games. However, Jalen Mitchell started all 13 games for Louisville to tally 722 yards and five touchdowns, and Trevion Cooley added 431 yards on 5.0 yards per carry. All three have Power Five starter potential, and it'll be a battle for starting reps.

Wide Receivers: How does Louisville alter their passing game after losing the production and ability from Tyler Harrell?

It's hard to understate the loss of Tyler Harrell to Alabama. Not only did he give Louisville 523 receiving yards and a team-best six touchdowns, but his natural ability as arguably the fastest player in college football is something that is borderline irreplaceable. It allows opposing defenses to approach Louisville much differently than they would have beforehand. The Cardinals do retain Braden Smith and Ahmari Huggins-Bruce, as well as bring in Tyler Hudson and Dee Wiggins, so there is still talent on the roster. The challenge will be altering their scheme from one where defenses had to take into account the deep ball from Harrell. Time will tell how they accomplish this.

Tight Ends: Will any TE not named Marshon Ford have a sizable impact in the passing game?

When discussing the tight end room for Louisville, the conversation starts with Marshon Ford, and for good reason. He enters the 2022 season with 94 career receptions for 1.151 receiving yards and 15 receiving touchdowns. The former two marks are good for sixth all-time in Louisville history for a tight end, while the latter is tied for third all-time. But, the conversation almost completely ends at that point, as the other scholarship tight ends on the roster combined for just six receptions for 120 yards last season. This is mainly a by-product of the system, where half the tight ends serve as mainly blockers on the line. While they play that role well, the potential is there for someone to take a step forward in the passing game with tight ends coach Josh Stepp joining the staff.

Offensive Line: Can they avoid a slow start and remain consistant through the entire year?

There's very few negative things to say about Louisville's offensive line right now. They are arguably the deepest and most talented position on the roster, and are anchored by a preseason First-Team All-American in Caleb Chandler. What they need to do is avoid the start they had last season. While they allowed just 1.54 sacks and 4.77 tackles for loss per game (31st and 25th in FBS, respectively), that came after the line looked largely lost in the first three games. They need to set the tone early for an offense that has a lot of weapons at their disposal.

Defensive Line: Will the unit as a whole take that next step they are capable of making?

For the first time in a few years, Louisville heads into a season where there is optimism surrounding the defensive line. They have a bona fide NFL nose tackle for the first time since 2015 with the acquisition of Jermayne Lole, and defensive ends YaYa Diaby and Ashton Gillotte should be in line to improve on their underrated campaigns from last year. Coupled with a bit more depth than they have been accustomed to under Satterfield, the line has the ability to vault themselves into the top half of the ACC. It just all has to come together, and defensive coordinator Bryan Brown needs to not run the three-man rush in every crucial situation (which to his credit, he did adjust in the second half of the season.).

Outside Linebackers: Who will emerge as the main player at CARD?

At OLB, there's no doubt what Louisville is getting at the DOG spot. Yasir Abdullah had the best season from a Louisville pass rusher in over a decade, logging 17.5 tackles for loss and 10.0 sacks. Over at CARD, it's a little but more of a position battle with Jack Fagot moving on. Marvin Dallas showed tremendous potential last season, even earning a spot in the rotation late in the season. However, converted safety and former FCS All-American Nicario Harper brings a lot of experience, and newcomer Popeye Williams is extremely talented. It's very possible that CARD could operate by committee given the talent and ability here, but at the end of the day, someone has to start.

Inside Linebackers: Will Monty Montgomery's ACL injury affect his play?

While NC State probably heads into the 2022 season with arguably the best inside linebacker duo in the ACC, you can make a case that Louisville is right behind him. MoMo Sanago brings a ton of SEC experience and serves as a perfect post-C.J. Avery bridge, and Monty Montgomery is a fantastic defensive X-factor with his blitzing ability. That being said, he is coming off of a torn ACL that he suffered early in the 2021 season. All signs point to his rehab being a complete success, but until games start, we won't know for sure how it will affect him on the field.

Cornerbacks: Outside of Kei'Trel Clark, which cornerback(s) will step up to make the impact needed in the secondary?

Honestly, you could ask the same question to Kei'Trel Clark, as he is also coming off of a torn ACL that was suffered even later in the season. Considering that the defense surrendered 245.6 passing yards per game last season, which ranked 95th in FBS, someone will have to step up in the cornerbacks room regardless of Clark's health status. MTSU transfer Quincy Riley looks to be the safest bet, but FSU transfer Jarvis Brownlee Jr. looked good in spurts in ACC play last year. Trey Franklin had a good midseason run but will have to bring that if he is thrust into a more consistant role, and Chandler Jones and his veteran leadership absolutely needs to improve on his 2021 campaign.

Safeties: Who will start alongside Kenderick Duncan?

Fortunately, Louisville isn't having to replace both their starting safeties like they did last offseason. Kenderick Duncan is coming back for one final ride, but as for the other starting safety spot, it is primarily a two-horse race. Josh Minkins could finally be in line for a breakout year entering his third season with the program, but coaches raved about Temple transfer M.J. Griffin during spring ball. It's not out of the question that Louisville could also run three-safety sets with the potential they have out of those three.

(Photo of Scott Satterfield: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)

