Capito, Manchin Announce $650,000 for Agriculture Research at West Virginia State University

By WV Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
 3 days ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va.(WVDN) — U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), both members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $650,000 from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) National Institute of Food and Agriculture (NIFA) to conduct agricultural research that will enhance crop yield at West Virginia State University (WVSU).

“Since its founding, West Virginia State University has been a leader in research, innovation, and development of agriculture and extension programs,” Senator Capito said. “This funding will support research at WVSU that will enhance oil yield in crops for industrial application, having a major impact both agriculturally and economically. There is such great opportunity for agricultural advancement in West Virginia right now, and I look forward to seeing the impact this research will make in the future.”

“West Virginia’s farmers, ranchers and rural development professionals play a critical role in our state’s economy and provide nutritious, locally grown food for their fellow West Virginians and Americans. I’m pleased USDA is investing in this critical research at West Virginia State University that will enhance nutrition through improved crop yield,” Senator Manchin said. “I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of this investment and as a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue to advocate for West Virginia’s agriculture industry.”

