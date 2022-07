CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Sunday will have sunny skies with lower humidity. Expect highs in the low-to-mid 80s and light northeast winds. We’re keeping an eye on visibility for late Sunday night into Monday morning as some patchy dense fog could develop in the tri-state between 3 a.m. and 9 a.m. Once the fog lifts, more sunshine can be expected on Monday with highs in the mid-to-upper 80s along with increased humidity.

