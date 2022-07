LAGO VISTA, Texas (KXAN) — Lago Vista Police said power is out Thursday morning for some Pedernales Electric Cooperative customers near the Highland Lakes area.

Police tweeted at 2:17 a.m. the power was out for customers living near Boggy Ford Road and Highland Lake Drive.

They asked if you lost power to not call 911 to report the outage.

According to PEC’s website, the outage impacted 26 meters and should be restored by 5:45 a.m.