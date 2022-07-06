Encina Equipment Finance Provides $5MM Equipment Lease Line to Manufacturer

Click here to read the full article. There’s a new player in town. Madrid-based Mainbridge Capital Ventures (MCV) has launched an entertainment and media division to which it will initially allocate up to $35 million towards investments in IP and audiovisual content creation. MCV VP Ignacio de Medina has been appointed to spearhead the studio’s investment strategy as senior advisor. The new Entertainment & Media division complements MCV’s branches in tech and renewable energy. MCV has already raised 45% of its $120 million target investment fund, and has invested in a number of companies and infrastructure projects. The company is targeting another...

