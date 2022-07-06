Encina Equipment Finance Provides $5MM Equipment Lease Line to Manufacturer

TOULOUSE, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 11, 2022-- Universal Hydrogen Co., the company leading the fight to decarbonize aviation through the adoption of hydrogen as a universal fuel, today announced the inauguration of its engineering design center and European headquarters in Toulouse, France. Located in the historic Hangar B16 at Toulouse-Blagnac Airport, the event was attended by industry leaders and dignitaries. Universal Hydrogen also debuted its newly-liveried ATR 72 test aircraft used for developing the hydrogen retrofit kit and hydrogen module operational handling experiments. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220711005368/en/ Universal Hydrogen’s newly-liveried ATR 72 test aircraft used for developing the hydrogen retrofit kit and hydrogen module operational handling experiments. (Photo: Business Wire)
