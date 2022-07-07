Competitive spunk keeps Halub Cup must-play event for Bay County’s top golfers

STATE OF MICHIGAN 18TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT FAMILY DIVISION BAY COUNTY PUBLICATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TERMINATION HEARING CASE NO. 18-12719-NA PETITION NO. 18-67 TO: SARAH PEREZ Last Known Address: 1521 S. Hamilton Street, Saginaw, Michigan 48602 IN THE MATTER OF: JUAN PEREZ III JESUS PEREZ A hearing regarding termination of parental rights will be conducted by the court on July 27, 2022 at 9:00am; July 28, 2022 at 9:00am, and July 29, 2022 at 9:00am in the Bay County Probate Court, 1230 Washington Avenue, Bay City, Michigan 48708 before Judge Jan A. Miner. This hearing may result in the termination of your parental rights. You have the right to an attorney. There is no right to a jury at this hearing. IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED that Sarah Perez personally appear before the court at the time and place stated above. You will be granted entry into the courthouse for this proceeding. You have been appointed an attorney. For questions about your attorney, contact the Bay County Probate/Juvenile Court Office at 989-895-4206.

BAY CITY, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO