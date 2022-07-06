MAKE IT RAIN

Parts of the South should prepare for scattered thunderstorms, with possible heavy rainfall and lightning. A cold front moving in from Canada could also cause severe weather across the upper Midwest and Great Lakes through Wednesday. Temperatures are soaring in the Southwest and California, with heat advisories posted for southern...
Oppressive and dangerous heat is set to continue across large portions of the U.S., as more hot, muggy and hazy conditions linger. Heat advisories have been issued from northern Texas to parts of southern Illinois and Indiana, and then eastward to the Carolinas. Some of the hottest cities will include...
Summertime heat and humidity have taken a hold of the Northeastern states for the final weekend of June. Now, forecasters say a strong cold front is on the way which will cut through the steamy conditions and bring several days of comfortable weather to the region. Showers and drenching thunderstorms...
Britons are being warned to brace themselves for thunderstorms, hail and rain today as the recent warm weather makes way for cooler and wetter conditions. Temperatures are likely to remain at around 18C throughout the day, and will continue to be around the same level over the weekend. However, the...
An intense heat dome will remain parked over the southern U.S. into the weekend, increasing energy demands and, with the humidity, posing a significant risk of heat-related illness. Scorching heat that has resulted in triple-digit temperatures over much of the central United States so far this month will concentrate on...
The combination of tropical moisture and an offshore storm will result in an uptick in thunderstorms across portions of California on Wednesday and Thursday. However, while a few of the storms could soak some communities, most of the storms will contain little or no rain and could lead to a surge in wildfires, AccuWeather meteorologists warn.
Monsoonal moisture will bring torrential rain with flash flooding over the southwestern United States and the Rocky Mountains from early to mid-week, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). Low-lying areas and communities near rivers and lakes are at risk from floodwaters. While prolonged drought conditions are in place from...
After a short stint of heat in Vancouver, the B.C. weather forecast is looking like a total mess, with "unusual" amounts of rain and even some summer hail. People in B.C. should prepare for the possibility of a "month's worth of rain" this week and some storms, according to The Weather Network.
Today will be a hot and humid one with a few rain storms here and there. “The next several days will feature classic summertime weather. It'll be hot, humid with a few afternoon t-storms around. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 90s with heat index values in the low 100s,” says WWLTV Meteorologist Payton Malone.
Have you been looking out the window this Tuesday morning and singing, "Rain, rain go away, come again another day," on repeat? Well, you're not alone. According to The Weather Network (TWN), Ontarians can expect to see a round of morning rain on Tuesday, followed by a cloudy sky and a "slight thunderstorm threat."
Drought has continued across the southeastern United States as of Saturday, July 9, as a dangerous heat wave brings persistent hot weather and dry conditions along the Gulf Coast and its surrounding areas. However, a new weather forecast from AccuWeather predicted that approaching rainfall and severe storms in the coming...
Comments / 0