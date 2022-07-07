ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

July's 'Buck supermoon' will look bigger and brighter than ever next Wednesday

By Brandon Specktor
LiveScience
LiveScience
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YWkNw_0gXSzIq500
The Buck Moon rises big and bright and Wednesday, July 13.

July's full moon — nicknamed the Buck Moon — will charge across Earth's skies on Wednesday, July 13. The moon will reach its peak at about 2:38 p.m. EDT (18:38 UTC) on Wednesday, but the Buck doesn't stop here; the moon will appear bright and full on Tuesday and Thursday night (July 12 and July 14), as well.

Avid skywatchers may notice that the moon looks even larger and brighter than normal. That's because, for the third month in a row, the full moon will rise as a supermoon — or a full moon that occurs while the moon is around or at its closest point to Earth, also known as its perigee. This month, the moon reaches perigee at about 5 a.m. EDT (09:00 UTC) on July 13, just 10 hours before the full moon rises.

Supermoons can appear larger and up to 16% brighter in the sky than the average full moon, according to timeanddate.com. The last two supermoons were June's Strawberry Moon and May's full moon, the Flower Moon, which also featured a total lunar eclipse. Next month's Sturgeon Moon, which peaks August 11, will be the final supermoon of the year, according to the Farmer's Almanac.

What's with these fishy, flowery moon names? Again, we turn to The Maine Farmer's Almanac, which began publishing Native American names for the full moons in the 1930s. According to the Almanac, various tribes living in what is now the northeastern United States dubbed the July full moon the Buck Moon, as it's typical to see young bucks sprout their first nubbins of antlers around this time of year. Modern cultures have since adopted the moon's Algonquin name.

The full moon occurs about once a month when the sun, Earth and moon align on an invisible 180-degree line. The moon's orbit is about 5 degrees different from Earth's, so it is usually a little higher or lower than Earth's shadow, enabling the sun's rays to illuminate the side facing Earth.

Originally published on Live Science.

Comments / 3

Related
Andrei Tapalaga

Seven Planets Will Align Tomorrow for the First Time in 18 Years

The conjunction of the seven planets is before sunrise between June 24 and 27Manvendra Singh/Pixabay. On June 24 at dawn, seven planets from our solar system will align for the first time in 18 years. Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Neptune, and Uranus will align in the early hours of Friday. The magical event has been named June 24 conjunction.
Andrei Tapalaga

Massive "Crater to Hell" Expanding in Russia

Photo of Russia's Batagaika Crater located in Siberia@AssaadRazzouk/Twitter. A crater located in the heart of Siberia has been seeing a quick expansion in the past few years, over 30 meters per year, and is now reaching a point where geologists are worried.
ZDNet

On July 12, we'll see the universe like never before

On July 12, the world will have a new perspective of the universe, when the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) mission releases its first set of full-color images as well as spectroscopic data. One of the photos to be released is the deepest image of our universe that has ever been taken, NASA Administrator Bill Nelson told reporters on Wednesday.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sun And Moon#Earth#Lunar Eclipse#Supermoon#Timeanddate Com#Native American
sciencealert.com

New NASA Photos Show Human Garbage Littering Mars

The Perseverance rover has been searching the dusty and rocky landscape of Mars' Jezero Crater for signs of life since it landed last year. But now, the rover has spotted human garbage on the surface of the red planet. On Tuesday, the Perseverance team shared on Twitter that they'd spotted...
ASTRONOMY
ohmymag.co.uk

NASA’s Mars rover has found ‘something unexpected’

The latest rover to roam around the Red Planet is Perseverance. It has been on Mars since February 18, 2021, and has collected plenty of data already. NASA posted a tweet with Perseverance’s latest find, the best part is they wrote it as if it was the rover tweeting.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
BGR.com

A mysterious rocket just slammed into the moon and no one knows who launched it

Space junk is a massive problem for NASA and other space agencies. Back in March, we reported on three tons of space junk hurtling towards the Moon. The junk was set to hit the side of the Moon facing away from our planet. Since those initial reports, more believe the junk was in fact a rocket that hit the Moon. The most intriguing part, though, is nobody wants to take the blame.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Science
PC Gamer

Lab denies opening portals into parallel universes despite everyone thinking so

A lab in Tennesee that does research in neutron, nuclear and clean energy had to debunk the myth that they were somehow attempting to open portals to other dimensions. Though if I ever learned anything from popular science fiction, if a research lab says they aren't opening portals to parallel universes, my instinct tells me that they are totally opening portals to other dimensions. So you can imagine why folks would be skeptical.
SCIENCE
ComicBook

NASA Shares Stunning New Photos of Mars

NASA's Perseverance rover first launched toward Mars two entire years ago and has been exploring the planet since, returning new stunning high-resolution photos of the Red Planet with each day that passes. Wednesday was no different as the space agency shared a handful of new photos to Perseverance's website. The...
ASTRONOMY
TheDailyBeast

The Hubble Space Telescope May Have Spotted a Free-Floating Black Hole

There are an estimated 100 million black holes strewn throughout the Milky Way galaxy. Each one that astronomers have identified are part of a larger neighborhood of stars and other objects that share in some kind of gravitational tug-and-pull. But scientists believe that, just by sheer odds, there must be some black holes that are rogue wanderers, floating aimlessly through interstellar space without any companions around.
ASTRONOMY
LiveScience

LiveScience

73K+
Followers
5K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Making every day a little more interesting, Live Science empowers and inspires readers with the tools they need to understand the world and appreciate its everyday awe.

 https://www.livescience.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy