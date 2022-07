In a recent issue of Islander News, I was glad to see an article addressing animal abuse and cruelty, which has been occurring on Key Biscayne for over a year. There are actually two documented cases on file with the KB Police Department. One is from August 2021, involving the case of Lion, who was abused by his adopter. Lion had been shot in the face and the eye by a BB gun. Lion's adopter initially said he took Lion to his veterinarian in Miami. This was found to be untrue. The adopter then said his friend dropped Lion off at a shelter in Kendall. This also proved to be untrue. The Kendal Police were involved and Lion was never found.

KEY BISCAYNE, FL ・ 18 HOURS AGO