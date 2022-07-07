ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ames, IA

Mary Greeley medical gear among Iowans' aid reaching civilians, soldiers in Ukraine

By Phillip Sitter, Ames Tribune
 3 days ago
A side of bandages and gauze with a main course of rice and soy — aid from Ames for the people of Ukraine continues to get a lift with food shipments from West Des Moines, while individual people in central Iowa also continue their own efforts.

Mary Greeley Medical Center in Ames recently provided Iowa Sister States with 20 trauma bags equipped to help first responders treat battlefield injuries. The bags were shipped to Ukraine amid Russia's ongoing invasion along with a previous shipment of packaged meals from Meals from the Heartland, which has prepared another shipment that's awaiting departure.

Cindy Hicks of Iowa Sister States said of the trauma bags, "It makes my heart happy to know even if it’s a little bitty thing, we were able to help."

When the next Meals from the Heartland shipment is flown from Chicago to Poland and then trucked to Iowa's Ukrainian sister state of Cherkasy, it will also carry about 500 pairs of socks and gloves collected by Iowa Sister States.

Greg DeHaai, executive director of Meals from the Heartland, said volunteers packed between June 20 and 25 a shipment of 285,000 meals for Ukraine. Russian rocket strikes late last month in Cherkasy have delayed shipment and may continue to do so for a couple weeks, DeHaai said, but what's been packed would bring the total number of meals prepared for Ukraine to more than 600,000, including what's been previously shipped.

"Iowans are so generous, both with their dollars, but also their time ... The people of Iowa should really be proud of what they’ve done" to help Ukraine, he said.

For subscribers:Two Ukrainians work to build new lives in Ames: 'We do feel like part of this family, absolutely'

'When we’re able to do it, we do our best.'

Steve Sullivan, spokesperson for Mary Greeley, said the trauma bags — which cost about $4,000 in all — were paid for with funds set aside for the benefit of the community, which individuals and organizations can request to use.

"When we’re able to do it, we do our best," Sullivan said.

He said funding requests for national or international relief efforts isn't unprecedented; within the past fiscal year, local doctors have done pro bono medical work in parts of Africa including Zimbabwe.

People can submit requests by contacting Sullivan at 515-239-2129 or sullivans@mgmc.com.

Shipping aid during a war is a completely new experience for Meals from the Heartland, DeHaai said — at least since 2015, when he started as operations director before becoming executive director in January 2020.

The organization feeds 465,000 children a week in 13 countries and does not want to lose sight of that core mission, he said.

The war has already driven up global food prices, which DeHaai said have "gone up incredibly." He said the organization has not made any cuts, however, and has absorbed the additional costs of working to meet its production goal of 26 million meals this year with the help of donations.

For subscribers:US wants farmers to boost wheat production amid a global food shortage. They can't afford to

Gov. Kim Reynolds' office's work with the Ukrainian consulate in Chicago to secure air transportation for aid made it possible and practical to send what has been sent, DeHaai said. "We wanted to make an impact immediately. We didn’t want it to be six, seven, eight months down the road," he said, with the longer timeline potentially being the outcome of having shipped by sea.

He said the intent with earlier shipments to Cherkasy was to feed children in orphanages, but some meals were delegated to the Ukrainian military to help feed its soldiers.

DeHaai expected it's likely the same thing will happen again with the next shipment, but he didn't know whether any soldiers who are fed would be on the frontlines or just in and around Cherkasy.

He didn't know if there would be another packing event this summer for Ukraine; that would depend on whether Reynolds' office would request one and the availability of funding.

However, DeHaai also knows that even if fighting somehow immediately stopped, there would still be years of recovery ahead for Ukraine.

Supplies bought by Iowans reach frontline Ukrainian forces

While Mary Greeley's trauma bags caught a ride to Ukraine with Meals from the Heartland's food shipments, a car and combat drones for the frontlines were paid for by dessert.

Shalika Khindurangala — who lives in Ames but is originally from Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine — said a May bake sale in Des Moines raised between $6,000 and $7,000.

The event was the third such bake sale Khindurangala helped organize to help with the needs of refugees and military forces. T-shirt sales, donations and church visits brought the total amount raised just around the time of the third sale to approximately $10,000, she said.

Of that, $3,300 went toward providing a vehicle for use on the frontline and $2,500 went toward feeding 200 refugee families, she said.

Khindurangala said another $500 was put toward an appeal in June by Ukrainian television personality and politician Serhiy Prytula for $15 million in donations to buy three Turkish-made Bayraktar combat drones. The Associated Press reported that the appeal raised $20 million in less than three days — enough for four of the drones that carry laser-guided bombs.

At least some of the remaining funds might be put toward buying portable water-carrying packs for soldiers, Khindurangala said. The nonprofit she established — "Iowans for Ukrainians" — continues to collect donations through Venmo, at @IA-FOR-UA.

For subscribers:Manufacturer sees 'unprecedented' body armor demand, but Iowa police departments not worried

Meanwhile, Evy Raes, of Slater, shared in mid-June an update from her friend, Ivanna Kovalchuk, that showed combat boots that Raes had raised money for had reached Ukrainian forces on the eastern and southern battlefronts.

Kovalchuk's family runs the Ikos shoe company in Lutsk, which after the start of Russia's expanded invasion of Ukraine in February mostly switched its production to making military boots.

Donations Raes collected paid for 100 pairs of boots. Raes continues to collect donations on Venmo at @Yvonne-Raes and on PayPal at @YvonneRaes.

Phillip Sitter covers education for the Ames Tribune, including Iowa State University and PreK-12 schools in Ames and elsewhere in Story County. Phillip can be reached via email at psitter@gannett.com. He is on Twitter @pslifeisabeauty.

