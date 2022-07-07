07/07/2022: Nice weather keeps rolling on….
Latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologists Steve Caporizzo & Tim Drawbridge
The updated Drought Monitor came out this morning…. moderate drought conditions across Central – Eastern New England…. dry conditions prevail in the Capital Region now over the last 6 weeks…. will need to continue to watch the trends and hope Mother Nature brings us some moisture….
Another nice day across the region…. as high pressure continues into Friday…. we’re tracking a system coming out of Southern Canada…. that’ll provide a shower threat overnight Friday – very early Saturday morning….
The Futurecast shows a similar day for Friday…. when compared to what we just enjoyed today / Thursday…. partly sunny…. comfortable to slightly humid….
forecast high temperatures will range from the low & mid 70s in the Adirondacks to the mid 80s from Albany points south….
Comments / 0