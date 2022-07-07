ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

07/07/2022: Nice weather keeps rolling on….

By Steve Caporizzo, Tim Drawbridge
 3 days ago
Latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologists Steve Caporizzo & Tim Drawbridge

The updated Drought Monitor came out this morning…. moderate drought conditions across Central – Eastern New England…. dry conditions prevail in the Capital Region now over the last 6 weeks…. will need to continue to watch the trends and hope Mother Nature brings us some moisture….

Drought Monitor (left) and Albany Precipitation Stats (right)

Another nice day across the region…. as high pressure continues into Friday…. we’re tracking a system coming out of Southern Canada…. that’ll provide a shower threat overnight Friday – very early Saturday morning….

The Futurecast shows a similar day for Friday…. when compared to what we just enjoyed today / Thursday…. partly sunny…. comfortable to slightly humid….

Futurecast Clouds & Precipitation – Friday at 9am (left) and at 3pm

forecast high temperatures will range from the low & mid 70s in the Adirondacks to the mid 80s from Albany points south….

Futurecast Forecast High Temperatures – Friday – Capital Region (left) and Adirondacks into the Mohawk Valley (right)
Futurecast Forecast High Temperatures – Friday – Catskills to the I-88 Corridor back into the mid-Hudson Valley (left) and Washington, Columbia, and Dutchess Counties into Western New England (right)

